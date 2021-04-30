Bengaluru, April 30: The counting of votes for Karnataka urban local body elections 2021 is currently underway. The polling was held for the Bellary Municipal Corporation and nine other civic bodies in the state, inlcuding two Urban Local Bodies (ULB), a City Municipal Council (CMC) and a Town Municipal Council (TMC) in Bidar district and Shivamogga. The results will be declared by the evening.

as per the latest trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in four seats, the Congress is ahead in 18, while the JDS in 11 wards in Shivamogga Municipla Corporation. Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli local body was won by the Congress. Thus ward was strong of the BJP for the past 20 years.

Notably, Karnataka State Minister B Sriramulu also campaigned for the Bellary Municipal Corporation Elections 2021.There are 32 wards in Bidar CMC and one ward in Hallikhed (B) TMC. A total of 157 contestants were in the fray in the Bidar district. Karnataka Urban Local Body Elections 2021 Results Live Streaming: Watch Updates on Counting of Votes For Bellary Municipal Corporation Polls And 9 Other Civic Bodies on TV9 Kannada.

The polling was conducted as per COVID-19 protocols issued by the Centre. Around 350 police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were deployed on election duty in Bidar. There were over 1.53 lakh voters in the district. The main competition in these elections was between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court rejected a plea by the State convener of the AAP Prithvi Chintapalli Reddy that the conduct of the Karnataka local body elections would result in the spread of COVID-19. The Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj had said that it would not interfere with the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold elections to local bodies on April 27 across the southern state of India.

