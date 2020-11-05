Keoti Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the constituencies in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly House. The assembly constituency of Keoti is situated in the Darbhanga district. The Keoti Assembly seat comprises of Arai Birdipur, Banauli, Bharathi, Bharhulli, Hariharpur, Harpur, Madhopur Basatwara, and other community blocks. The Vidhan Sabha seat of Keoti falls under the constituency of Madhubani when it comes to Lok Sabha Elections. It will be intriguing to see which alliance will the populace of Keoti Vidan Sabha constituency in upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already announced the 3-phase elections in the state. The first two phases of Bihar Polls 2020 are already over, which took place on October 27 (for 71 seats), and November 3 (for 94 seats). The final 3rd phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on November 7 (for 78 seats), which will fall on Saturday. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The results of Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 will be declared by the EC on November 10, i.e. Tuesday. If you are looking for the complete schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, main candidates and past results from the Keoti constituency, then you have arrived at the right place.

Full details of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Schedule

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Faraz Fatmi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the incumbent MLA from the Keoti assembly seat. In 2015 Assembly Elections, Faraz defeated Ashok Kumar Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a slender margin of 7,000 votes. In 2010 Bihar State Polls it was BJP’s Ashok Kumar Yadav who had emerged victorious from the Keoti constituency.

Come 2020 Bihar Elections, it will be an interesting battle between the BJP and the RJD. It will be BJP’s Murari Mohan Jha and RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui who will be battling from the Keoti seat in Bihar.

The NDA camp has announced Nitish Kumar as their CM face. Tejashwi Yadav is speculated to be Mahagathbandhan’s CM face if the alliance emerges as a winner. With Chirag Paswan-led LJP set to contest polls alone in the state, it will be interesting to see which party comes to power.

