Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Unwillingly Reads 'Anti-CAA Para' in Assembly, Says 'Only to Honour CM's Wish'; Watch Video

Arif Mohammad Khan in Kerala Assembly. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, January 29: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, speaking in the assembly on Wednesday, said that he "does not agree" with the state assembly's resolution passed by the house against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). But the governor still read a paragraph from the resolution and said that he was doing so only because CM Pinarayi Vijayan asked him to do so. Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution to Scrap CAA in State.

The governor said, "I'm going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this, although I hold the view this doesn't come under policy or programme. CM has said this is the view of government, & to honor his wish I'm going to read this para." Kerala Assembly Resolution Against CAA Has No Legal, Constitutional Validity, Says Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Watch the Video of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's Speech Below

#WATCH Kerala Governor in state assembly: I'm going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this, although I hold the view this doesn't come under policy or programme. CM has said this is the view of government, & to honor his wish I'm going to read this para. pic.twitter.com/ciCLwKac3t — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Earlier, the United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs staged a protest against the CAA and proposed NRC in the state assembly on Wednesday and also raised the slogan of "Recall Governor" as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan arrived in the house. When khan began his policy address, the opposition members walked out of the assembly hall raising slogans. After boycotting the policy address, they staged a sit-in protest at the gate of the Assembly.