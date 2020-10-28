Bhopal, October 28: Congress's Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, on being asked about his party calling Jyotiarditya Scindia 'gaddar' said, "I believe everyone is free to decide which party they want to be in & public ultimately decides who is wrong or right." Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh Biggest Traitors; BJP Will Win Majority of Seats, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Earlier this month Congress leader Premchand Guddu had called Jyotiraditya Scindia and his father Madhavrao Scindia 'gaddar' for leaving the Congress and joining the BJP. Guddu added "Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family have a history of betraying. From Rani Jhansi's killing, we have been opposing them whether it is his paternal aunt or father." Scindia left the congress on March 11 this year to join the BJP. Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Imarti Devi Gets Notice From EC for Remarks Against Unnamed Political Rival.

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH: "I believe everyone is free to decide which party they want to be in & public ultimately decides who is wrong or right," says Congress leader Sachin Pilot on being asked about his party leaders terming Jyotiraditya Scindia 'gaddar'. Scindia had quit Congress to join BJP. pic.twitter.com/jXpxmrLgXT — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Sachin PIlot is in Madhya Pradesh for a two-day visit to campaign for Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly by-polls. He will be campaigning in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhind and Morena. Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-polls will be held on November 3 for 28 seats.

