Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Pay Tributes at Raj Ghat on Martyrs' Day 2020; Watch Video
PM Modi, President Kovind at Raj Ghat | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Observed as the Martyrs' Day, January 30 is the date when the 'Father of the Nation' was shot dead by extremist Nathuram Godse. On this day, the country reiterates its belief in the values of peace and non-violence as propagated by the Mahatma.

Modi, escorted by security officials, arrived at the Raj Ghat on Thursday morning. He bowed down before the memorial of Gandhi and paid floral tributes to him. President Kovind also paid homage to Gandhi at the Raj Ghat by offering floral tributes. Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary: What is Martyrs' Day, Who Killed Bapu And Why Was He Assassinated?

Watch Video of PM Modi Offering Floral Tributes at Raj Ghat

President Kovind Pays Homage to Gandhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Floral Tributes

CDS General Rawat Pays Tribute

Former PM Manmohan Singh Pays Homage at Raj Ghat

Sonia Gandhi Offers Floral Tributes

The Martyrs' Day 2020 marks the 72nd death anniversary of Gandhi. Godse, a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, had executed him in the morning of this unfateful day in 1948. During the course of trial, a radicalised Godse admitted to have assassinated the freedom fighter. The ruling BJP had drawn flak last year after its lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur referred to Godse as a "deshbhakt" in the Parliament. The remarks were later expunged from the records.