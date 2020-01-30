Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Pay Tributes at Raj Ghat on Martyrs' Day 2020; Watch Video

PM Modi, President Kovind at Raj Ghat | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Observed as the Martyrs' Day, January 30 is the date when the 'Father of the Nation' was shot dead by extremist Nathuram Godse. On this day, the country reiterates its belief in the values of peace and non-violence as propagated by the Mahatma.

Modi, escorted by security officials, arrived at the Raj Ghat on Thursday morning. He bowed down before the memorial of Gandhi and paid floral tributes to him. President Kovind also paid homage to Gandhi at the Raj Ghat by offering floral tributes. Mahatma Gandhi 72nd Death Anniversary: What is Martyrs' Day, Who Killed Bapu And Why Was He Assassinated?

Watch Video of PM Modi Offering Floral Tributes at Raj Ghat

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, Delhi on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/xmfThc5jeL — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

President Kovind Pays Homage to Gandhi

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/YZuef1luUH — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Offers Floral Tributes

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/HMXhexR3qq — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

CDS General Rawat Pays Tribute

Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, & IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria pay tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on his death anniversary at Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/lYx3Xj5biq — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Former PM Manmohan Singh Pays Homage at Raj Ghat

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/vWkyDlR7zn — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Sonia Gandhi Offers Floral Tributes

Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/cI7VzIAhtq — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

The Martyrs' Day 2020 marks the 72nd death anniversary of Gandhi. Godse, a member of the Hindu Mahasabha, had executed him in the morning of this unfateful day in 1948. During the course of trial, a radicalised Godse admitted to have assassinated the freedom fighter. The ruling BJP had drawn flak last year after its lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur referred to Godse as a "deshbhakt" in the Parliament. The remarks were later expunged from the records.