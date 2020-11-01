Pipra, the vidhan sabha segment based in Bihar's Sapaul district, would be contested in the second phase of assembly elections 2020 scheduled on November 3. The seat primarily witnesses a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) -- which is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan. The results will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10.

The Pipra assembly constituency is among the 94 seats that will go to polls in the second phase of elections in Bihar. The seat, in the two elections of year 2005, was won by the BJP. In 2010, the JD(U) was the winner, followed by a BJP victory in 2015. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The NDA candidate from Pipra seat is sitting BJP MLA Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav. The rival Mahagathbandhan camp allotted the seat to the CPI(M), which has fielded Rajmangal Prasad. The Left parties are contesting a total of 29 constituencies under the pre-poll pact inked with the Congress and the RJD.

The legislative assembly polls is the first major electoral battle since the contest in Delhi, earlier this year. The elections is also the first major polling exercise after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys, though projecting an anti-incumbency wave against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, largely gave the edge to the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).