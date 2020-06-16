Coronavirus in India: Live Map

PM Narendra Modi Says Timely Decisions Helped in Containing Coronavirus in India

Politics ANI| Jun 16, 2020 04:25 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi Says Timely Decisions Helped in Containing Coronavirus in India
Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that timely decisions have helped in containing coronavirus in the country. His remarks came at his meeting with the Chief Ministers and heads of 21 States and Union Territories on the COVID-19 situation in the country, held via video conferencing.

"Two weeks have passed since Unlock 1, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in the future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy," he said. Centre Launches PM-CARES to Combat Coronavirus Menace, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Contribute Generously.

"Timing matters a lot in overcoming any crisis. Timely decisions have helped a lot in containing coronavirus in the country," he said. Speaking further, the Prime Minister said: "In last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns. Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still, COVID-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of the world."

On June 13, Prime Minister Modi had held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far and the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.

