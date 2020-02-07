PM Narendra Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha: 'Jhooth' Word Expunged From Prime Minister's Address in Rare Instance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha. (Photo Credits: RajyaSabhaTV)

New Delhi, February 7:Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s speech in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha made headlines on Thursday. However, a day after his speech, the word "jhooth" was expunged from his speech in the Rajya Sabha, said reports. This was one of those rare instances when a word from the Prime Minister's address was expunged from the Upper House of the Parliament. PM Narendra Modi Tears Into Congress During Reply on Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Rajya Sabha, Speaks on CAA, Article 370, $5 Trillion Economy, GST And POSCO Act Among Other Issues.

The PM had uttered the word while speaking on the contentious National Population Register (NPR). The word was dropped because "lies" is an "unparliamentary" word, said the official. Highlights of PM Modi's Address in Lok Sabha

However, PM Modi is no stranger to getting a term or two expunged from his speeches. In the year 2018 too, a few words were dropped from PM Modi's speech after his comments on Congress leader BK Hariprasad were found unparliamentary and unsavoury.

Speaking on the NPR, the PM had said that, "NPR and census are normal Govt procedures, which have been carried out earlier also. But when vote bank politics is a necessity for those who carried out NPR earlier, they spread misinformation about it now." There was an uproar by the Opposition during the PM's remarks on NPR and language issue.