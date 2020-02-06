Article 370, Ram Janmabhoomi Issues Would Have Remained Pending Had We Worked in Old Ways, PM Narendra Modi Tells Parliament During Reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded his government and listed development-related works undertaken during his regime. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said that his government worked with a new mindset and gave pace to development. He also took a dig at the Congress-led UPA government, saying several key issues would have been pending had this government ran with old thinking. Ram Temple Trust 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Formed, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

"The people of India have not only changed sarkar (government). They want sarokar to be changed as well. If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history and Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq," PM Modi said. "If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved; Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality; There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," he added. PM Narendra Modi Says Abrogation of Article 370 Gives New Hope to People of J&K and Ladakh.

Hailing the recently signed Bodo Agreement, PM Modi said that the Northeast was ignored for years. "For years, distance became a reason to ignore this region. Things have changed now. The Northeast is becoming a growth engine. Great work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region," the Prime Minister said. Hailing the recently signed Bodo Agreement, he said that decisions taken during previous regimes remained on paper only.

"Despite many efforts, the issue was unsolved for years. The Bodo Accord signed now is special because it has brought all stakeholders together and we are moving towards a more peaceful era," PM Modi said. Speaking on farmers' issues, the Prime Minister said that his government had the honour of issue of higher MSP, which was a long-pending demand. PM-KISAN Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of many farmers, he added.