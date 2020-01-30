Prashant Kishor Welcome to Join RJD, Says Tej Pratap Yadav After JD(U) Expels Poll Strategist

Tej Pratap Yadav | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, January 30: Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav said the doors of his party are open to poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was expelled by the Janata Dal (United). The Yadav scion, while speaking to reporters, said the RJD would be welcoming Kishor if he intends to join the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party. 'Prashant Kishor is Coronavirus, Happy He is Leaving Us,' Says JD(U) Leader Ajay Alok.

"Prashant Kishor can come to us. He is welcome in RJD," Tej Pratap said, a day after the JD(U) expelled him for anti-party activities. Kishor, along with JD(U) veteran Pawan Verma, were terminated from the party for defying the official stand on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA.

While Kishor and Verma were vehemently opposed to the CAA and had even demanded party president and BIhar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider their alliance with the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nitish, while announcing the decision to expel them, said both the leaders were asked to restraint from "exceeding the party line".

Update by ANI

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD in Patna (Bihar): Prashant Kishor (expelled JD-U leader) can come to us. He is welcome in RJD. pic.twitter.com/YTmThd6OLV — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

On their ouster, Kishor issued a short statement on social media, expressing hope that Nitish would continue to remain as the Chief Minister of Bihar. "Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you," he had tweeted.

While speaking to news agency ANI today, Kishor said he would not reveal his future course of political action before February 11, when the results of Delhi assembly elections 2020 are scheduled to be announced. "I will formally speak about my plans for the future on 11th February in Patna (Bihar). Until then I am not speaking to anyone," he said.

Verma, on the other hand, lashed out at Nitish saying that the JD(U) has ideologically drifted towards the BJP under his leadership. The party, when led by Sharad Yadav during the UPA and early NDA years, adhered to the "secular" agenda, he implied. "Today is a sad day," he said, but added that he is also relieved as he would no longer have to defend the recent stands and policies of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.