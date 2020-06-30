New Delhi, June 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that the Narendra Modi government should announce Nyay scheme for poor and working-class of the country who lost their source of income due to coronavirus pandemic. Moments ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Rahul Gandhi released a video message asking the Centre to transfer Rs 7,500 per month under the scheme for at least six months.

The Congress leader said, “Coronavirus has caused irreversible damage to the poor, middle, and salaried classes; we have demanded the government to implement Nyay scheme even if it is for six months." The scion of the Gandhi family added, “The government should transfer Rs 7,500 per month to the accounts of the poor.” The Congress leader slammed the government for increasing petrol and diesel prices in the country. Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Govt, Says It Promotes Make in India, but Buys From China.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

उम्मीद है देश हित में इन सुझावों को PM ज़रूर मानेंगे। यही सच्ची देश सेवा भी है और राष्ट्र भक्ती भी। pic.twitter.com/kQc2hgol0S — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2020

The Congress had proposed Nyuntam Nyay Yojana (Nyay) in the 2019 general election manifesto, promising that if voted to power, its government would enact a law to give cash to bottom 20 percent of India's families in terms of wealth. Such households were to receive up to Rs 72,000 each per year, benefiting 250 million people.

Gandhi also targeted the Modi government over the India-China border dispute in Ladakh. In the video message, he said, “Everybody knows the Chinese troops have occupied our holy land at four places.” He asked PM Modi to tell the entire country how he would re-occupy the Indian land from Chinese forces.

