Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Jyotiraditya Scindia For BJP Crossover, Says 'He Abandoned Ideology, Got Worried About Political Future'

Delhi, March 12: Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future. This a fight of ideology, one side it is Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on other, he said. The Gwalior royalty on Tuesday quit the grand old party and joined BJP on Wednesday. Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit from Congress Unfortunate, Wish Things Could Have Been Resolved Within Party: Sachin Pilot.

"This is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress and BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS," Gandhi said. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'India's Future Safe in PM Narendra Modi's Hands' After Joining BJP.

Gandhi went on to say that Scindia will never get respect in the BJP and he will never be satisfied. "He will realize this, I know because I have been friends with him for long. What is in his heart and what is coming out of his mouth are different," he said.

Asked why he is not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha, the Wayanad MP said, "I'm not Congress President, I'm not taking decisions on Rajya Sabha nominees. I am informing the youth of the country about the economy. Who is in my team, who is not in my team is of no consequence."

On Wednesday, Gandhi retweeted an old Twitter post after Scindia joined the BJP. The post from December 2018 shows Gandhi Scion with Scindia on his right and Kamal Nath on his left and a line borrowed from Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote.

Scindia joined the Saffron Paty in presence of party president JP Nadda. He was later nominated as BJP Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. Along with him, 22 Congress MLAs also resigned from the party.