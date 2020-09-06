New Delhi, September 6: In his persistent attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the economy, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi released his third video on Sunday and said NDA's "failed" GST is one of the reasons behind the declining GDP of the country. Describing GST as an attack on India's poor, Rahul Gandhi said unlike UPA, which according to him introduced a simple tax system, NDA brought complicated tax regime. Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Privatisation, Tweets 'It Wants to Make Government Offices Local Staff-Free'.

"After demonetisation, GST was the second big attack on the unorganised economy. GST was UPA's idea - one tax, minimum tax and simple tax. NDA's GST has four different tax slabs and it is complicated and difficult to understand. Small and medium businesses cannot pay these taxes," Rahul said. His reactions came days after the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plunged to (-) 23.9 per cent during the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21. Mann Ki Baat Video 'Disliked': Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Throw Jabs After PMO India's YouTube Channel Turns Off Comments.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over GST:

GDP में ऐतिहासिक गिरावट का एक और बड़ा कारण है- मोदी सरकार का गब्बर सिंह टैक्स (GST)। इससे बहुत कुछ बर्बाद हुआ जैसे- ▪️लाखों छोटे व्यापार ▪️करोड़ों नौकरियाँ और युवाओं का भविष्य ▪️राज्यों की आर्थिक स्थिति। GST मतलब आर्थिक सर्वनाश। अधिक जानने के लिए मेरा वीडियो देखें। pic.twitter.com/QdD3HMEqBy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2020

The Wayand MP also said it is because of the NDA's GST, the Centre is unable to pay GST compensation to states. The issue of GST compensation for states is also a burning issue currently as a tussle is underway between the Centre and several states over an alternate mechanism to help states get funds in the absence of compensation for the Centre. The Centre has proposed two borrowing options for the states from the Reserve Bank of India which several states have not yet agreed upon.

In his previous video, Rahul alleged that demonetisation was an attack on India's poor - farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers. "Demonetisation did not erase the black money as it was claimed by the Prime Minister and it did not benefit the poor. The advantage was given to India's biggest billionaires," he said.

