Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Narendra Modi Over Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis, Says 'You May Have Missed Noticing 35% Crash in Global Oil Prices'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra over political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi was “busy in destabilising the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh” and did not notice that oil prices slashed by 35 percent globally. He demanded that the Centre should slash petrol prices below Rs 60 to boost the economy. Fuel Rates in India Today: Petrol in Delhi at Rs 70.29 Per Litre, Diesel Price Down by Rs 2.33 at Rs 63.01 Per Litre, Check Rates in Other Metros.

The Congress leader tweeted, “Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy.” Fuel Prices reduced globally after oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to cut oil production as demand reduced because of the coronavirus outbreak. Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Join BJP Today Leaving Congress on Verge of Losing Majority in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

In a setback to Congress, its senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday. Along with Scindia 22 Congress MLAs also tendered their resignation to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, leaving the Kamal Nath-led government on the verge of losing majority in the state. The strength of the Congress has now reduced to 92 in the 230-member Assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP has 107 MLAs. After the resignation of the 22 MLAs, the strength of the assembly has also come down to 206.