Jaisalmer/Jaipur, August 13: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said resentment among Congress MLAs was “natural” after the return of dissident legislators to the party-fold, but he asked them to forgive, forget and move on.

With just two days to go for the Assembly session, the party is taking any chances, deciding to keep them together at a resort in the state capital.

Gehlot camp MLAs were flown back to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, where they were together at another hotel.

They were taken straight from the airport to the Fairmont hotel on the outskirts of the city, where they had stayed before being moved to Jaisalmer. The MLAs — mostly from the Congress and some allies — are expected to remain there till the Assembly meets on August 14.