Patna, August 17: Shyam Rajak joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Monday. Shyam Rajak was removed from Bihar Industries Minister's post and was also expelled from JDU, by CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday.

Rajak on Sunday said he was not expelled, but he would tender his resignation to the Speaker. "I cannot stay where social justice is being stripped. Around 99 percent of people in Janata Dal (United) party are upset from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but are unable to form a decision. I don’t know about others but I am joining Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD),” he was quoted saying, reporters. RJD Expels 3 MLAs For 6 Years For Anti-party Activities.

Shyam Rajak Joins RJD:

Bihar: Shyam Rajak joins Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Shyam Rajak was removed from Bihar Industries Minister's post & was also expelled from JDU, by CM Nitish Kumar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xPf04a0v29 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

According to the Hindustan Times report, Rajak had switched to JDU in 2009 and won from the Phulwari seat as a JD(U) nominee in the 2010 election. Elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).