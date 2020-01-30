Smriti Irani Plays 'Sanskar' Card to End Shaheen Bagh Protests, Says a 'Hindustani Can Never Think of Dividing The Nation'

Shaheen Bagh protesters against CAA and Union Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Pratapgarh, January 30: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday played the 'Sanskar' (culture) card while urging the anti Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Shaheen Bagh to support the Indian government. She said that a Hindustani can never think of dividing the country.

Addressing a gathering in Pratapgarh on Thursday, Irani said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I want people of Shaheen Bagh to understand that no Hindustani would think dividing the nation, as this is not in our culture. Also, noone in India has the culture to shame Hindustan because our Sanskar doesn't teaches us." Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Shares Video of Tapan Bose's Shaheen Bagh Speech, BJP Leader Says 'Will Carry Out Surgical Strike' After Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020.

Adding more, she said, "Defaming the Indian Army is something that no Hindustani can utter. I will pray to Lordess Ganga to give some brains to those who earn bread and butter from here and sing praises for other places (Pakistan)."

Here's ANI tweets:

Union Minister Smriti Irani in Pratapgarh: Hindustan ki fauj ko dhikkar dene vaale shabd kisi hindustani ke mukh se nahi nikal sakte. Aur agar maa(Ganga) se aaj kuch maangu to un logo ke liye sadbudhi maangungi, jo log khaate hain zameen ka, gaate hain kisi aur ka. (2/2) https://t.co/MlItqTDDVK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

It is to be known that thousands of elderly women have been protesting against the CAA since December 15 in Shaheen Bagh in national capital. Due to this, similar protests gained momentum at different place in the country, where women have taken the charge against the controversial CAA.