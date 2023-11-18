Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto in Hyderabad Ahead of Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video)

The elections for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana will be held on November 30. The election results will be declared on December 3.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 18, 2023 07:53 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other party leaders, released the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) election manifesto in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 18. The upcoming polls are expected to witness a tough contest between the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the BJP, and the Congress. The elections for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana will be held on November 30. The election results will be declared on December 3. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto, Lists Out Six Guarantees; Mallikarjun Kharge Says Party Will Come to Power (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto for Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Amit Shah BJP manifesto Hyderabad Telangana Assembly Election 2023
