Hyderabad, November 17: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday released Congress party's manifesto which includes six guarantees and different declarations for Telangana. After releasing the 42 page manifesto, "Abhaya Hastham", the Congress chief said the mood of the people of Telangana is such that the grand old party has to be brought to power, "come what may". The six guarantees of Congress include the promise of Rs 2,500 per month and gas cylinders at Rs 500 for women, as well as 200 units of free electricity to all households, if the party comes to power in the state after November 30 polls. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Will Provide 24 Hours Free Electricity to Farmers if Voted to Power in State, Says Revanth Reddy

Under Rythu Bharosa, the party promises Rs 15,000 investment assistance to farmers every year, while farm labourers will get Rs 12,000. Under "Cheyutha", Rs 4,000 social pension will be given to eligible beneficiaries and Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover. "We have given in Karnataka and they are being implemented now. Because of the free travel in bus, women in Karnataka are visiting various temples, whichever faith they belong to. We will implement all the six guarantees given to Telangana," he said. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 28,057 Postal Ballot Applications Accepted for Vidhan Sabha Polls

Congress Releases Manifesto for Telangana Polls

LIVE : Congress party’s Manifesto launch for Telangana 📍Hyderabad https://t.co/lO72fOyqAu — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 17, 2023

"The manifesto is like the Gita, Quran or the Bible for us. We will implement it," Kharge said, adding that all the six guarantees will be passed for implementation in the first cabinet meeting. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the AICC chief said, "Today, I can challenge and say whatever Modi and KCR try together, Congress will certainly come to power." Mocking at Rao, he said the CM says he is ready to retire and people are also ready to see him off.