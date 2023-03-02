Agartala, March 2: Counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections Results 2023 is underway amid tight security. A total of 259 candidates including 31 women are in the fray for 60 seats that went to polls on February 16. LatestLY brings to you constituency-wise full list of winners in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023. Initially, names of the leading candidates will be provided. Once the Tripura Assembly Elections Results are officially announced, the list of winning candidates will be updated. Scroll down to check list of winning/leading candidates of the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TPRA and other parties. Catch live news updates on Tripura Assembly Election Result here.

Tripura witnessed a fierce electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance and the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition. Other parties like Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarman's TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee also tried their luck. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

Tripura Election Result 2023: Constituency-Wise List of Winners of BJP, CPI(M), Congress

Name of the Constituency Left Candidate Congress Candidate BJP Candidate Leading/Winning Candidate Simna Kumodh Debbarma Binod Debbarma Brishaketu Debbarma (TMP) Mohanpur Prasanta Sen Chowdhury Ratan Lal Nath Bamutia Nayan Sarkar Krishnadhan Das Barjala Sudip Sarkar Dilip Kumar Das Khayerpur Pabitra Kar Ratan Chakraborty Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Papiya Datta Sudip Roy Barman Ramnagar Surajit Datta Town Bordwali Ashish Kumar Saha Manik Saha Banamalipur Gopal Roy Rajib Bhattacharjee Majlishpur Sanjay Das Sushanta Chowdhury Mandainagar Radhacharan Debbarma Tarit Debbarma Takarjala Shyamal Debbarma Bidhan Debbarma Pratapgarh Ramu Das Rebati Mohan Das Badharghat Mina Rani Sarkar Kamalsagar Hiranmoy Narayan Debnath Antara Sarkar Deb Bishalgarh Partha Pratim Majumder Sushanta Deb Golaghati Brinda Debbarma Himani Debbarma Suryamaninagar Susanta Chakraborty Ram Prasad Paul Charilam Ashok Debbarma Jishnu Deb Barman Baxanagar Samsul Haque Taffajal Hossain Nalchar Tapan Das Kishor Barman Sonamura Shyamal Chakraborty Debabrata Bhattacharjee Debabrata Bhattacharjee Dhanpur Koushik Chanda Pratima Bhoumik Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debbarma Prasanta Debbarma Khowai Nirmal Biswas Subrata Majumdar Asharambari Dilip Debbarma Jayanti Debbarma Animesh Debbarma (TMP) Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Manindra Das Pinaki Das Chowdhury Teliamura Ashok Kumar Baidya Kalyani Roy Krishnapur Swasthi Debbarma Bikash Debbarma Bagma Naresh Jamatia Ram Pada Jamatia Radhakishorpur Pranjit Singha Roy Matabari Pranjit Roy Abhishek Debroy Kakraban-Shalgarha Ratan Kumar Bhowmik Jitendra Majumdar Rajnagar Sudhan Das Swapna Majumdar Belonia Dipankar Sen Gautam Sarkar Hrishyamukh Satyajit Reang Dipayan Chowdhury Jolaibari Ashok Mitra Shukla Charan Noatia Manu Debendra Tripura Mailaphru Mog Sabroom Prabhat Chaudhury Sankar Roy Ampinagar Jitendra Chaudhury Patal Kanya Jamatiya Pathan Lal Jamatia (TMP) Amarpur Parikshit Kalai Ranjit Das Ranjit Das Karbook Parimal Debnath Ashim Tripura Raima Valley Priyamani Debbarma Bikas Chakma Kamalpur Pabin Tripura Manoj Kanti Deb Surma Rubi Gope Swapna Das Paul Ambassa Suchitra Debbarma Amalendu DebBarma Karamchhalara Amalendu Debbarma Brajalal Debnath Chawmanu Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl Sambhu Lal Chakma Pabiachhara Jiban Mohan Tripura Bhagaban Chandra Das Fatikraoy Samiran Malakar Sudhangshu Das Chandipur Subrata Das Tinku Roy Kailashahr Krishnendu Chowdhury Moboshar Ali Kadamtala-Kurti Birajit Sinha Dilip Tanti Bagpassa Islam Uddin Dharmanagar Bijita Nath Jubarajnagar Chayan Bhattacharjee Panisagar Shailendra Chandra Debnath Pecharthal Shital Das Kanchanpur Santibazar Rajendra Reang Pramod Reang

In 2018, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 44 out of 60 seats jointly (BJP 36, IPFT 8) in Tripura and for the first time wrested power from the CPI(M) led Left parties after 25 years (1993-2018). The CPI(M) bagged only 16 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).