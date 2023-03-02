Agartala, March 2: Counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections Results 2023 is underway amid tight security. A total of 259 candidates including 31 women are in the fray for 60 seats that went to polls on February 16. LatestLY brings to you constituency-wise full list of winners in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023. Initially, names of the leading candidates will be provided. Once the Tripura Assembly Elections Results are officially announced, the list of winning candidates will be updated. Scroll down to check list of winning/leading candidates of the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TPRA and other parties. Catch live news updates on Tripura Assembly Election Result here.
Tripura witnessed a fierce electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance and the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition. Other parties like Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarman's TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee also tried their luck. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.
Tripura Election Result 2023: Constituency-Wise List of Winners of BJP, CPI(M), Congress
|Name of the Constituency
|Left Candidate
|Congress Candidate
|BJP Candidate
|Leading/Winning Candidate
|Simna
|Kumodh Debbarma
|Binod Debbarma
|Brishaketu Debbarma (TMP)
|Mohanpur
|Prasanta Sen Chowdhury
|Ratan Lal Nath
|Bamutia
|Nayan Sarkar
|Krishnadhan Das
|Barjala
|Sudip Sarkar
|Dilip Kumar Das
|Khayerpur
|Pabitra Kar
|Ratan Chakraborty
|Agartala
|Sudip Roy Barman
|Papiya Datta
|Sudip Roy Barman
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta
|Town Bordwali
|Ashish Kumar Saha
|Manik Saha
|Banamalipur
|Gopal Roy
|Rajib Bhattacharjee
|Majlishpur
|Sanjay Das
|Sushanta Chowdhury
|Mandainagar
|Radhacharan Debbarma
|Tarit Debbarma
|Takarjala
|Shyamal Debbarma
|Bidhan Debbarma
|Pratapgarh
|Ramu Das
|Rebati Mohan Das
|Badharghat
|Mina Rani Sarkar
|Kamalsagar
|Hiranmoy Narayan Debnath
|Antara Sarkar Deb
|Bishalgarh
|Partha Pratim Majumder
|Sushanta Deb
|Golaghati
|Brinda Debbarma
|Himani Debbarma
|Suryamaninagar
|Susanta Chakraborty
|Ram Prasad Paul
|Charilam
|Ashok Debbarma
|Jishnu Deb Barman
|Baxanagar
|Samsul Haque
|Taffajal Hossain
|Nalchar
|Tapan Das
|Kishor Barman
|Sonamura
|Shyamal Chakraborty
|Debabrata Bhattacharjee
|Debabrata Bhattacharjee
|Dhanpur
|Koushik Chanda
|Pratima Bhoumik
|Ramchandraghat
|Ranjit Debbarma
|Prasanta Debbarma
|Khowai
|Nirmal Biswas
|Subrata Majumdar
|Asharambari
|Dilip Debbarma
|Jayanti Debbarma
|Animesh Debbarma (TMP)
|Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
|Manindra Das
|Pinaki Das Chowdhury
|Teliamura
|Ashok Kumar Baidya
|Kalyani Roy
|Krishnapur
|Swasthi Debbarma
|Bikash Debbarma
|Bagma
|Naresh Jamatia
|Ram Pada Jamatia
|Radhakishorpur
|Pranjit Singha Roy
|Matabari
|Pranjit Roy
|Abhishek Debroy
|Kakraban-Shalgarha
|Ratan Kumar Bhowmik
|Jitendra Majumdar
|Rajnagar
|Sudhan Das
|Swapna Majumdar
|Belonia
|Dipankar Sen
|Gautam Sarkar
|Hrishyamukh
|Satyajit Reang
|Dipayan Chowdhury
|Jolaibari
|Ashok Mitra
|Shukla Charan Noatia
|Manu
|Debendra Tripura
|Mailaphru Mog
|Sabroom
|Prabhat Chaudhury
|Sankar Roy
|Ampinagar
|Jitendra Chaudhury
|Patal Kanya Jamatiya
|Pathan Lal Jamatia (TMP)
|Amarpur
|Parikshit Kalai
|Ranjit Das
|Ranjit Das
|Karbook
|Parimal Debnath
|Ashim Tripura
|Raima Valley
|Priyamani Debbarma
|Bikas Chakma
|Kamalpur
|Pabin Tripura
|Manoj Kanti Deb
|Surma
|Rubi Gope
|Swapna Das Paul
|Ambassa
|Suchitra Debbarma
|Amalendu DebBarma
|Karamchhalara
|Amalendu Debbarma
|Brajalal Debnath
|Chawmanu
|Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl
|Sambhu Lal Chakma
|Pabiachhara
|Jiban Mohan Tripura
|Bhagaban Chandra Das
|Fatikraoy
|Samiran Malakar
|Sudhangshu Das
|Chandipur
|Subrata Das
|Tinku Roy
|Kailashahr
|Krishnendu Chowdhury
|Moboshar Ali
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Birajit Sinha
|Dilip Tanti
|Bagpassa
|Islam Uddin
|Dharmanagar
|Bijita Nath
|Jubarajnagar
|Chayan Bhattacharjee
|Panisagar
|Shailendra Chandra Debnath
|Pecharthal
|Shital Das
|Kanchanpur
|Santibazar
|Rajendra Reang
|Pramod Reang
In 2018, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 44 out of 60 seats jointly (BJP 36, IPFT 8) in Tripura and for the first time wrested power from the CPI(M) led Left parties after 25 years (1993-2018). The CPI(M) bagged only 16 seats and the Congress drew a blank.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).