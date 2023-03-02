Agartala, March 2: Counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections Results 2023 is underway amid tight security. A total of 259 candidates including 31 women are in the fray for 60 seats that went to polls on February 16. LatestLY brings to you constituency-wise full list of winners in the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023. Initially, names of the leading candidates will be provided. Once the Tripura Assembly Elections Results are officially announced, the list of winning candidates will be updated. Scroll down to check list of winning/leading candidates of the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TPRA and other parties. Catch live news updates on Tripura Assembly Election Result here.

Tripura witnessed a fierce electoral contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance and the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition. Other parties like Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarman's TIPRA Motha Party (TMP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee also tried their luck. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

Tripura Election Result 2023: Constituency-Wise List of Winners of BJP, CPI(M), Congress

Name of the Constituency Left Candidate Congress Candidate BJP Candidate Leading/Winning Candidate
Simna Kumodh Debbarma Binod Debbarma  Brishaketu Debbarma (TMP)
Mohanpur Prasanta Sen Chowdhury Ratan Lal Nath
Bamutia Nayan Sarkar Krishnadhan Das
Barjala Sudip Sarkar Dilip Kumar Das
Khayerpur Pabitra Kar Ratan Chakraborty
Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Papiya Datta  Sudip Roy Barman
Ramnagar Surajit Datta
Town Bordwali Ashish Kumar Saha Manik Saha
Banamalipur Gopal Roy Rajib Bhattacharjee
Majlishpur Sanjay Das Sushanta Chowdhury
Mandainagar Radhacharan Debbarma Tarit Debbarma
Takarjala Shyamal Debbarma Bidhan Debbarma
Pratapgarh Ramu Das Rebati Mohan Das
Badharghat Mina Rani Sarkar
Kamalsagar Hiranmoy Narayan Debnath Antara Sarkar Deb
Bishalgarh Partha Pratim Majumder Sushanta Deb
Golaghati Brinda Debbarma Himani Debbarma
Suryamaninagar Susanta Chakraborty Ram Prasad Paul
Charilam Ashok Debbarma Jishnu Deb Barman
Baxanagar Samsul Haque Taffajal Hossain
Nalchar Tapan Das Kishor Barman
Sonamura Shyamal Chakraborty Debabrata Bhattacharjee  Debabrata Bhattacharjee
Dhanpur Koushik Chanda Pratima Bhoumik
Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debbarma Prasanta Debbarma
Khowai Nirmal Biswas Subrata Majumdar
Asharambari Dilip Debbarma Jayanti Debbarma Animesh Debbarma (TMP)
Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Manindra Das Pinaki Das Chowdhury
Teliamura Ashok Kumar Baidya Kalyani Roy
Krishnapur Swasthi Debbarma Bikash Debbarma
Bagma Naresh Jamatia Ram Pada Jamatia
Radhakishorpur Pranjit Singha Roy
Matabari Pranjit Roy Abhishek Debroy
Kakraban-Shalgarha Ratan Kumar Bhowmik Jitendra Majumdar
Rajnagar Sudhan Das Swapna Majumdar
Belonia Dipankar Sen Gautam Sarkar
Hrishyamukh Satyajit Reang Dipayan Chowdhury
Jolaibari Ashok Mitra Shukla Charan Noatia
Manu Debendra Tripura Mailaphru Mog
Sabroom Prabhat Chaudhury Sankar Roy
Ampinagar Jitendra Chaudhury Patal Kanya Jamatiya  Pathan Lal Jamatia (TMP)
Amarpur Parikshit Kalai Ranjit Das  Ranjit Das
Karbook Parimal Debnath Ashim Tripura
Raima Valley Priyamani Debbarma Bikas Chakma
Kamalpur Pabin Tripura Manoj Kanti Deb
Surma Rubi Gope Swapna Das Paul
Ambassa Suchitra Debbarma Amalendu DebBarma
Karamchhalara Amalendu Debbarma Brajalal Debnath
Chawmanu Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl Sambhu Lal Chakma
Pabiachhara Jiban Mohan Tripura Bhagaban Chandra Das
Fatikraoy Samiran Malakar Sudhangshu Das
Chandipur Subrata Das Tinku Roy
Kailashahr Krishnendu Chowdhury Moboshar Ali
Kadamtala-Kurti Birajit Sinha Dilip Tanti
Bagpassa Islam Uddin
Dharmanagar Bijita Nath
Jubarajnagar Chayan Bhattacharjee
Panisagar Shailendra Chandra Debnath
Pecharthal Shital Das
Kanchanpur
Santibazar Rajendra Reang Pramod Reang

In 2018, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 44 out of 60 seats jointly (BJP 36, IPFT 8) in Tripura and for the first time wrested power from the CPI(M) led Left parties after 25 years (1993-2018). The CPI(M) bagged only 16 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

