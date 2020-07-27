New Delhi, July 27: The 523rd birth anniversary of the great poet and revered Hindu saint, Tulsidas, is celebrated on Monday across the nation. As per the Hindu Samvat calendar, the Tulsidas Jayanti is observed on the 7th day, i.e. Saptami, of the Krishna Paksha, in the holy month of Shravan. Tulsidas Jayanti 2020 Date and Significance: Know History, Rituals and Celebrations Related to 523rd Birth Anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas.

He is known for authoring Ramcharitramanas – a translation of Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana, from Sanskrit to Awadhi language. Tulsidas was also known as Goswami Tulsidas. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Tulsidas, political leaders paid homage to the composer of Ramcharitmanas.

Here Are Some Political Reactions:

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriya Nishank remembered composer of Ramcharitmanas on his 523rd jayanti.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to one of the greatest poets on his birth anniversary.

जड़ चेतन गुन दोषमय बिस्व कीन्ह करतार। संत हंस गुन गहहिं पथ परिहरि बारि बिकार। पवित्र ग्रंथ रामचरितमानस की रचना कर मनुष्य को मर्यादित और कल्याणकारी जीवन का मार्ग दिखाने वाले महाकवि तुलसीदास जी की जयंती पर नमन्! यह अमूल्य कृति युगों-युगों तक मानवता का कल्याण करती रहेगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 27, 2020

Union Minister Arjun Singh Meghwal also paid tributes to Tulsidas

Tulsidas is one of the most revered poets and Hindu saints of all times. It is said that he is one of the lucky saints who have met Lord Ram and Hanuman during his real life. People remember the great poet and saint Tulsidas and sing his poems, hymns, and religious texts. Most notably, devotees read the epic Ramchartiramanas several times throughout the day.

