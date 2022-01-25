New Delhi, January 25: India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day this year on Wednesday. A total of 21 tableaux will be showcased at the Republic Day 2022 parade. Out of the total tableaux, 12 will be from 12 states and union territories and the remaining nine from various ministries. States and UTs whose tableaux will be included in the parade are - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Republic Day 2022 Date in India: Why Is Gantantra Diwas Celebrated on January 26? Know History and Significance of the National Festival.

Notably, chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their tableaux were not selected for the parade. "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" is the overarching theme for the tableaux. The theme is meant to commemorate 75 years of Independence of the country. Republic Day 2022 Celebration Details: Know Timings of January 26 Parade And Beating Retreat Ceremony; Here's When And Where To Watch Live Streaming.

Here Is The List Tableaux From States And UTs:

Meghalaya tableau will show 50 years of statehood, and its tribute to women led to cooperative societies and self-help groups

Gujarat tableau will showcase tribal revolutionaries of the state.

Goa's tableau is based on the theme "symbols of gone heritage" showcasing various historical and natural attractions.

Haryana Tableau is based on the theme – "Harayana Number One in Sports".

Uttarakhand's state tableau is based on the theme "Pragati Ki Or Badhta Uttrakhand".

Arunachal Pradesh's tableau highlights the resistance of indigenous people of the state. It is based on the theme "Anglo Abor Adiverse".

Karnataka's tableau will showcase the tableau on the theme' Credo of Traditional Handicrafts'.

Jammu and Kashmir's tableau will highlight changing face of Union Territory in the developmental scenario.

Chattishgarh's tableau is based on the "Godhan Nayay Yojna" of the state.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau is based on achievements achieved through skill development and employment through ODOP (One District One Product) programme.

Punjab's tableau for the Republic day parade for 2022 is based on the immense contribution of the state to India's independence struggle.

Maharashtra's tableau is based on the biodiversity and bio symbols of the state.

Tableaux of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Culture, the CRPF, and the Department of Post, the DRDO will also be part of the parade.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Republic day parade has been shortened. The number of troops in marching contingents in the Republic Day parade has been reduced from 144 to 96. The parade will start from Raisina Hills and will go up to the National Stadium due to the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).