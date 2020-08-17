Gorakhpur, Aug 17: A lawyer has been shot dead allegedly by his relatives over a land dispute in Gorakhpur district. The incident took place on Sunday in Shivpur village of the Gagha area in the city and two persons have been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Rajeshwar Pandey, 45. He was practicing at Gola tehsil in Gorakhpur.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office spokesman said, "On Sunday, Rajeshwar had some argument over land with the grandfather of his relative Chanki Pandey. After a heated argument, someone fired at the back of the lawyer from close range. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way." Agra Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death For Spending His Salary on Her Relatives, Arrested.

The fathers of Rajeshwar and Chanki are brothers and both the families were involved in the land dispute since a long time.

"We have received a complaint from the family of the deceased. The names of five accused have come up in the matter. Two persons have been arrested and a search is on for the rest of the three accused," the SSP spokesman said.

