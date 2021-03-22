Basti, March 22: A police Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district was arrested on Monday, following charges of sexual harassment by a woman, police said.

Sub-Inspector Deepak Singh was suspended two days ago and an FIR also lodged against him on the charges of sexual harassment late on Sunday night.

According to the allegations, in June last year, Singh had stopped the woman for not wearing a mask during checking. He allegedly took her phone number and started sending objectionable messages. He threatened her with fake FIRs when she objected. Uttar Pradesh: SHO Suspended for Sexually Harassing Woman in Shahjahanpur District.

Later, in a case of road rage, the sub inspector got several FIRs registered against the woman's family.

The woman later complained to the State Women Commission and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and an inquiry was conducted on the directions of the state Home Department.

ADG Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar, confirmed the arrest and also said that an inquiry against the policeman was being done by a committee which includes the District Magistrate and the Inspector General of Police.

A probe has also been ordered into the property of Deepak Singh.

