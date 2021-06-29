Muzaffarnagar, June 29: A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death after he accidentally splashed water on a group of young men standing nearby.

The incident took place in Johra village here on Monday. Andhra Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Software Engineer Murdered, Burnt in Tirupati

According to reports, Vinay was drinking water from a handpump in Mansurpur police circle when water was splashed on a group of youths who, in a fit of rage, stabbed him to death.

The police spokesperson said a case was registered against five youths who are absconding and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened in the village and additional police force has been deployed in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).