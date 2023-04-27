Pilibhit, April 27: A team of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) launched a rescue operation and reunited a rusty-spotted wild cat with her three kittens after they got separated in a sugarcane field for over 36 hours in Surajpur village of Pilibhit district. Cat Stuck on Mumbai Metro Pillar Saved by Firemen in Malad's Chincholi Bandar (Watch Video).

Officials said that the kittens, which were assessed to be one month old, were found under a heap of dry sugarcane leaves by labourers while they were harvesting the crops on Sunday.

Fearing they were leopard cubs and a leopard was nearby, they informed village-based primary response team of WTI following which a rescue operation was initiated by the organisation's rapid response team. Turkish Rescue Team Pulls Out Cat Named Strawberry From Under the Rubble After the Earthquake; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Kumar Nair, the regional coordinator of WTI, said that the kittens were later reunited with the wild cat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).