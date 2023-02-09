After the recent high-intensity earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, resulting in a devastating loss of life and many buildings collapsing, videos of the rescue missions have surfaced. In a recent video from Hatay in Turkey, when a local rescue team tried helping out university student Kerem Cetin from under the rubble, he insisted that they rescue his cat first. In the middle of all the debris and devastation, this video of the cat ‘Strawberry’ getting rescued is exactly what people needed to see, and is going viral as Strawberry was seen getting out safely from under the rubble. Watch this beautiful viral video here. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Odisha Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Sculpture for the Victims at Puri Beach (View Image).

Watch The Video Here

When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out pic.twitter.com/WmwQC4csT2 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)