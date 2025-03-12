Holi 2025: Best Places To Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Holi is a dazzling celebration of good triumphing over evil, filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable memories. In a happy Holi vibe, friends and strangers alike embrace each other, shouting “Happy Holi!” as vibrant clouds of coloured powders fill the air! Mark your calendars, this year, Holi will burst forth in a magnificent display on March 14th! Organic Colors: Simple Tips to Prepare Before Holi.

As the main event approaches, the atmosphere crackles with excitement. The night before, the festivities kick off with a mesmerizing Holika bonfire, drawing everyone together for spiritual rituals that symbolize the destruction of negativity. When dawn breaks, be prepared for Rangwali Holi, a riotous carnival of colours where the revelry reaches a fever pitch! It’s an exhilarating free-for-all, as people chase each other with dry powders and drench one another in colored water. The air is filled with shouts of "Bura na mano Holi hai!" ("Don’t take offence, it’s Holi!"), laughter ringing out as the streets transform into a vibrant tapestry of jubilation! How To Get the Warm and Toasty Glow? The ‘It Girl’ Beauty Trend for Spring and Summer.

Top Spots to Celebrate Holi in India:

Jaipur

Experience the magic of Rajasthan's capital during the Golden Triangle tour! Joining the Holi excitement in Jaipur is like stepping into a rainbow dream — it’s an adventure you won’t want to miss!

Delhi

In the bustling capital, Holi celebrations are electric! A blend of age-old traditions and modern festivities creates an exhilarating atmosphere that promises excitement at every turn. Whether you’re into classic customs or wild parties, Delhi has it all!

Mathura and Vrindavan

For a Holi experience steeped in rich tradition, look no further than the legendary birthplace of Lord Krishna! Join in the age-old rituals and be part of the renowned Lathmar Holi in Barsana—where every moment is steeped in history and culture.

Varanasi

Celebrate Holi along the serene banks of the Ganges River, where ancient temples provide a tranquil backdrop to the festivities. Varanasi offers a spiritually enriching experience that beautifully blends reflective moments with joyous celebration.

Mumbai

Get ready for the high energy and modern flair of Holi in Mumbai! This bustling city transforms into a lively playground, where the celebration pulses with youthful exuberance and adventure around every corner.

Embrace the vibrant spirit of Holi, a festival bursting with colour, joy, and memories that will last a lifetime! Are you ready to join the celebration? From vibrant beach parties at Juhu Beach to exciting events around the city, Mumbai’s contemporary vibe is perfect if you’re looking for a lively and cosmopolitan Holi experience. And yes Bollywood parties with star-studded faces and lavish decorations with a Holi list of melodies could be a lifetime experience if one has access to one of those parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).