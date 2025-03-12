Holi 2025: Best Places To Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Get ready to dive into the vibrant world of Holi, the Festival of Colors, where joy and exuberance explode like fireworks across the streets of India! This thrilling two-day Hindu celebration, which kicks off on Phalgun Purnima (the Full Moon Day) around February or March.

LeisureLY Jasmine Dawda| Mar 12, 2025 05:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Holi 2025: Best Places To Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India
Holi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Holi is a dazzling celebration of good triumphing over evil, filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable memories. In a happy Holi vibe, friends and strangers alike embrace each other, shouting “Happy Holi!” as vibrant clouds of coloured powders fill the air! Mark your calendars, this year, Holi will burst forth in a magnificent display on March 14th! Organic Colors: Simple Tips to Prepare Before Holi. 

As the main event approaches, the atmosphere crackles with excitement. The night before, the festivities kick off with a mesmerizing Holika bonfire, drawing everyone together for spiritual rituals that symbolize the destruction of negativity. When dawn breaks, be prepared for Rangwali Holi, a riotous carnival of colours where the revelry reaches a fever pitch! It’s an exhilarating free-for-all, as people chase each other with dry powders and drench one another in colored water. The air is filled with shouts of "Bura na mano Holi hai!" ("Don’t take offence, it’s Holi!"), laughter ringing out as the streets transform into a vibrant tapestry of jubilation! How To Get the Warm and Toasty Glow? The ‘It Girl’ Beauty Trend for Spring and Summer. 

Top Spots to Celebrate Holi in India:

Jaipur

Experience the magic of Rajasthan's capital during the Golden Triangle tour! Joining the Holi excitement in Jaipur is like stepping into a rainbow dream — it’s an adventure you won’t want to miss!

Delhi

In the bustling capital, Holi celebrations are electric! A blend of age-old traditions and modern festivities creates an exhilarating atmosphere that promises excitement at every turn. Whether you’re into classic customs or wild parties, Delhi has it all!

Mathura and Vrindavan

For a Holi experience steeped in rich tradition, look no further than the legendary birthplace of Lord Krishna! Join in the age-old rituals and be part of the renowned Lathmar Holi in Barsana—where every moment is steeped in history and culture.

Varanasi

Celebrate Holi along the serene banks of the Ganges River, where ancient temples provide a tranquil backdrop to the festivities. Varanasi offers a spiritually enriching experience that beautifully blends reflective moments with joyous celebration.

Mumbai

Get ready for the high energy and modern flair of Holi in Mumbai! This bustling city transforms into a lively playground, where the celebration pulses with youthful exuberance and adventure around every corner.

Embrace the vibrant spirit of Holi, a festival bursting with colour, joy, and memories that will last a lifetime! Are you ready to join the celebration? From vibrant beach parties at Juhu Beach to exciting events around the city, Mumbai’s contemporary vibe is perfect if you’re looking for a lively and cosmopolitan Holi experience. And yes Bollywood parties with star-studded faces and lavish decorations with a Holi list of melodies could be a lifetime experience if one has access to one of those parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Best Cities To Visit for Holi Festival Bucket List Celebrate Holi Happy Holi Holi Destinations of India holi festival india Holi Hey Indian Spots for Holi Festival
You might also like
Happy Holi 2025! But First, Important Festival Guidelines and Precautions To Keep in Mind
LeisureLY

Happy Holi 2025! But First, Important Festival Guidelines and Precautions To Keep in Mind
LeisureLY Jasmine Dawda| Mar 12, 2025 05:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Holi 2025: Best Places To Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India
Holi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Holi is a dazzling celebration of good triumphing over evil, filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable memories. In a happy Holi vibe, friends and strangers alike embrace each other, shouting “Happy Holi!” as vibrant clouds of coloured powders fill the air! Mark your calendars, this year, Holi will burst forth in a magnificent display on March 14th! Organic Colors: Simple Tips to Prepare Before Holi. 

As the main event approaches, the atmosphere crackles with excitement. The night before, the festivities kick off with a mesmerizing Holika bonfire, drawing everyone together for spiritual rituals that symbolize the destruction of negativity. When dawn breaks, be prepared for Rangwali Holi, a riotous carnival of colours where the revelry reaches a fever pitch! It’s an exhilarating free-for-all, as people chase each other with dry powders and drench one another in colored water. The air is filled with shouts of "Bura na mano Holi hai!" ("Don’t take offence, it’s Holi!"), laughter ringing out as the streets transform into a vibrant tapestry of jubilation! How To Get the Warm and Toasty Glow? The ‘It Girl’ Beauty Trend for Spring and Summer. 

Top Spots to Celebrate Holi in India:

Jaipur

Experience the magic of Rajasthan's capital during the Golden Triangle tour! Joining the Holi excitement in Jaipur is like stepping into a rainbow dream — it’s an adventure you won’t want to miss!

Delhi

In the bustling capital, Holi celebrations are electric! A blend of age-old traditions and modern festivities creates an exhilarating atmosphere that promises excitement at every turn. Whether you’re into classic customs or wild parties, Delhi has it all!

Mathura and Vrindavan

For a Holi experience steeped in rich tradition, look no further than the legendary birthplace of Lord Krishna! Join in the age-old rituals and be part of the renowned Lathmar Holi in Barsana—where every moment is steeped in history and culture.

Varanasi

Celebrate Holi along the serene banks of the Ganges River, where ancient temples provide a tranquil backdrop to the festivities. Varanasi offers a spiritually enriching experience that beautifully blends reflective moments with joyous celebration.

Mumbai

Get ready for the high energy and modern flair of Holi in Mumbai! This bustling city transforms into a lively playground, where the celebration pulses with youthful exuberance and adventure around every corner.

Embrace the vibrant spirit of Holi, a festival bursting with colour, joy, and memories that will last a lifetime! Are you ready to join the celebration? From vibrant beach parties at Juhu Beach to exciting events around the city, Mumbai’s contemporary vibe is perfect if you’re looking for a lively and cosmopolitan Holi experience. And yes Bollywood parties with star-studded faces and lavish decorations with a Holi list of melodies could be a lifetime experience if one has access to one of those parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Best Cities To Visit for Holi Festival Bucket List Celebrate Holi Happy Holi Holi Destinations of India holi festival india Holi Hey Indian Spots for Holi Festival
You might also like
Happy Holi 2025! But First, Important Festival Guidelines and Precautions To Keep in Mind
LeisureLY

Happy Holi 2025! But First, Important Festival Guidelines and Precautions To Keep in Mind
Holi 2025 Romantic Wishes for Wife: Celebrate ‘Pehli Holi’ With These Sweet Messages, Rangwali Holi Greetings, HD Images, GIFs, Quotes and Wallpapers
Festivals & Events

Holi 2025 Romantic Wishes for Wife: Celebrate ‘Pehli Holi’ With These Sweet Messages, Rangwali Holi Greetings, HD Images, GIFs, Quotes and Wallpapers
Happy Choti Holi 2025 Messages and Holika Dahan Greetings: Celebrate the Festival With HD Images, Wallpapers, Wishes and Photos Ahead of Rangwali Holi
Festivals & Events

Happy Choti Holi 2025 Messages and Holika Dahan Greetings: Celebrate the Festival With HD Images, Wallpapers, Wishes and Photos Ahead of Rangwali Holi
Holi 2025 Funny Memes and Viral Instagram Reels: Ahead of Rangwali Holi, Hilarious Meme Templates, ROFL Jokes and Images Take Over Internet
Viral

Holi 2025 Funny Memes and Viral Instagram Reels: Ahead of Rangwali Holi, Hilarious Meme Templates, ROFL Jokes and Images Take Over Internet
LeisureLY

Happy Holi 2025! But First, Important Festival Guidelines and Precautions To Keep in Mind
Holi 2025 Romantic Wishes for Wife: Celebrate ‘Pehli Holi’ With These Sweet Messages, Rangwali Holi Greetings, HD Images, GIFs, Quotes and Wallpapers
Festivals & Events

Holi 2025 Romantic Wishes for Wife: Celebrate ‘Pehli Holi’ With These Sweet Messages, Rangwali Holi Greetings, HD Images, GIFs, Quotes and Wallpapers
Happy Choti Holi 2025 Messages and Holika Dahan Greetings: Celebrate the Festival With HD Images, Wallpapers, Wishes and Photos Ahead of Rangwali Holi
Festivals & Events

Happy Choti Holi 2025 Messages and Holika Dahan Greetings: Celebrate the Festival With HD Images, Wallpapers, Wishes and Photos Ahead of Rangwali Holi
Holi 2025 Funny Memes and Viral Instagram Reels: Ahead of Rangwali Holi, Hilarious Meme Templates, ROFL Jokes and Images Take Over Internet
Viral

Holi 2025 Funny Memes and Viral Instagram Reels: Ahead of Rangwali Holi, Hilarious Meme Templates, ROFL Jokes and Images Take Over Internet

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliChampions Trophy 2025Narendra ModiIPL 2025Ramadan Oscars 2025Ladki Bahin YojanaShah Rukh KhanRohit SharmaHoli 2025PM Internship SchemeShahid Kapoor and Kareena KapoorIIFA 2025

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliChampions Trophy 2025Narendra ModiIPL 2025Ramadan Oscars 2025Ladki Bahin YojanaShah Rukh KhanRohit SharmaHoli 2025PM Internship SchemeShahid Kapoor and Kareena KapoorIIFA 2025
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel