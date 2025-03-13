Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. Celebrated with enthusiasm across India, people smear colours on each other, enjoy festive sweets, and revel in music and dance. Rooted in mythology and tradition, Holi fosters joy, togetherness, and the spirit of renewal. Holi 2025 falls on Friday, March 14. In India, widows were traditionally expected to live in solitude, wearing white and abstaining from festivities. However, in Vrindavan, known as the "City of Widows," this age-old stigma is being challenged. Hailed as Widow's Holi, this vibrant celebration stands out for shunning the societal stigmas around widowhood and celebrating the joyous festival. In this article, find out what makes Widow's Holi in Vrindavan so special. How Is the Festival of Colours Celebrated Across India? From Lathmar Holi to Kumaoni Holi, Unique Regional Traditions You Must Know.

Widow’s Holi in Vrindavan

Thousands of widows, who once lived in social isolation, now celebrate Holi with vibrant colours, flowers, and joy, symbolising their reclaiming of happiness and dignity. This transformation began in recent years when social organisations encouraged widows to break free from societal restrictions and embrace the festival. The Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan, where many of these women reside, has become the centre of this celebration. Here, widows throw coloured powders, dance, and chant devotional songs, reclaiming a sense of belonging and festivity that was once denied to them. Happy Holi 2025! Places That Every Traveller Should Visit To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Widow’s Holi in Vrindavan is more than just a celebration; it is a powerful statement of change, challenging deep-rooted customs and promoting social inclusion. By participating in Holi, these women not only experience joy but also inspire society to move towards greater equality and acceptance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).