If you love luxury fashion, especially flaunting a stylish bag, you might already own one or two or maybe even more if you have had luck on your side. Hermès bags are often praised in editorials and magazines, and they have become iconic in pop culture. Celebrities and models are often spotted flaunting Hermès bags. These bags have even appeared in movies like Sex and the City, Blue Jasmine, and The Proposal, to name a few. It comes as no surprise then that many want to get their hands on the iconic bags. But did you know that getting your hands on a Hermès Birkin bag is not that easy? Here’s everything you need to know about the process and more. Jane Birkin and Her Multifaceted Relationship With the Luxury Brand Hermès.

Woman ‘Almost’ Loses It Before Getting Approved for Hermès Birkin Bag

The Hermès exclusivity is making people go berserk after a video of a woman almost losing it before getting approved for the bag is going viral online. In the viral video, a woman is seen being told that she is approved for a Hermès Birkin bag. The store employee carefully opens the box with gloves before showing her the bag. The woman cannot contain her excitement and even falls off the chair. The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some saying that they would react like this if they had won a mansion. Others are saying that this is a weird flex, but it’s okay! Watch the Hermès exclusivity video that has everyone talking below.

Woman Loses It Before Getting Approved for Birkin Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ⓓⓙ ⓨⓞⓨⓞ (@djyoyo)

Who Gets to Buy Birkin Bag?

Unlike regular or even luxury fashion stores where customers can simply walk in, pick a product, and leave happy, Hermès works differently. Many of their bags are almost never sold in stores; some are not even displayed in their stores. Some bags are allocated through waitlists, as seen in the Sex and the City video below; some are offered at the discretion of the sales associates; and a few are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. While clients can register their preferences, they do not always get to choose the style or colour of the bag. And, of course, purchasing a Birkin requires approval from the brand itself. Most Expensive Handbags in the World: From Boarini Milanesi’s Parva Mea to Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Bag, 6 Purses That Are Worth a King’s Ransom.

It’s Not a Bag. It’s a Birkin!

The long process and the exclusivity of being selected by the brand to own the bag only add to the Hermès Birkin bag’s allure, especially for those who love flaunting luxury. The recent viral video has only added to the fascination and got people talking about it and what it takes to own this coveted bag.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).