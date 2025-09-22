Take voluminous balloon pants, for example, which have confidently strutted their stuff on the sidewalks, a look popularized by Alaïa’s latest runway. And playful, eye-catching accessories are making waves, with pillbox hats—made iconic by Jackie Kennedy—leading the charge. Ready for some must-know highlights? Check out the five standout trends from New York Fashion Week that are setting the stage for what’s next. Expect to see these looks dominating social media in the coming months! Four Colour Combinations for a Stylish and Coordinated Look To Watch This Autumn.

5 New York Fashion Week Street Style Trends That Are Taking Over

1. Cropped Jackets

This fall, it’s all about cropped silhouettes when it comes to standout jackets. While they may not be the go-to in snowy weather, expect them to shine through the coming months amidst a sea of ankle-length dusters. We’ve seen midriff-baring denim jackets, cropped blazers, and shrunken trenches on the streets. For an iconic fall ensemble, opt for a cropped leather or suede jacket. As temps drop, layer it under a longer piece for double the impact. New York Fashion Week X Caring for Women by Kering.

2. Daytime Sparkle

Sparkles during the day? Absolutely! In the realm of New York showgoers, this daring look is not just accepted but celebrated. Style icons like Chloe King and Glamour editors brought the streets to life in fabulous striped sequin tops. Pair a sparkling skirt with a classic white T-shirt and a khaki trench coat for an effortlessly chic vibe. Not ready to dive in fully? Start small with a sequin-covered bag—no fancy event required.

3. Voluminous Pants

Fashion-forward individuals are making a bold shift from slim trousers to barrel-leg pants and roomy balloon bottoms, championed by labels like Chloé and Toteme. With their wide, structural silhouette, these pants prioritize comfort, perfect for those on the go. Lessen the intimidation of their voluminous shape by pairing them with a fitted top and sleek shoes—solved! Designers like Ashlyn, Michael Kors, and Adam Lippes showcased this silhouette for spring at NYFW, making it a savvy investment now.

4. Retro Hats

As you stroll through New York City, you’ll notice an undeniable nod to the ‘60s with the resurgence of pillbox hats. Don’t be fooled; this brimless style—characterized by its flat crown and upright sides—has been revamped for 2025 by brands like Gigi Burris and Lele Sadoughi. Bold leopard prints are making a statement this season. If you're still figuring out how to embrace it, try swapping your usual beanie for a soft shearling topper or a chic beret.

5. Argyle

Showgoers channeled their inner prep-school vibes this week, flaunting trendy argyle sweaters reminiscent of Blair Waldorf’s classic charm. This timeless diamond pattern is making a comeback in pullovers, cardigans, and sweater vests. Some fashionistas are embracing the preppy look with plaid skirts, while others are edgy, pairing their knitwear with leather pieces. On a budget? Head to your local thrift shop for some incredible argyle finds.

