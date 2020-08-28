The most-awaited time of the year is here—New York Fashion Week 2020 starts from September 11, and the full schedule has recently been released. Yes, the runway show must go on, and the organisers have unique plans this year to let fashion rule the season, once again. The Council of Fashion Designers of America has released the official lineup for the spring 2021 season. New York Fashion Week 2020 will also allow designers to present their collections to both industry professionals and the general public. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard, especially to the fashion industry. Titled Runway360, the platform will reportedly highlight 60 designers (and counting), who have all faced hardships in the past months. Check out, the full New York Fashion Week 2020 calendar and how the most-awaited fashion week for spring 2021 season collection will go virtual because of the pandemic. London Fashion Week 2020 Sees Designer Face Masks As Necessity Amid Coronavirus Fear.

The pandemic, as we all know, has created a lot of insecurity in the industry, and designers and brands have been facing significant declines in sales. Again, more designers and brands are reluctant to resume business. This will surely be an unprecedented Fashion Week in the history of New York Fashion Week, but many brands will be given opportunities to present their designs digitally for Runway360. At present, the site features a clock counting down to the kickoff of NYFW.

New York Fashion Week 2020 Calendar

According to the CFDA, the New York Fashion Week 2020 will begin on September 11 and reportedly ends with ace American fashion designer, Tom Ford, on September 16. All of the presentations on the CFDA’s official lineup will be digital. You can check the entire schedule by visiting the official website of Runway360.

New York Fashion Week 2020 to Go Virtual

Because of the pandemic, and following restrictions, participating designers’ collections will be unveiled without fans. And some will be a saved for a few outdoor events, which will reportedly be attended for not more than 50 guests, all of whom will be required to wear face masks and social distance. How NYFW 2020 will go virtual? Here’s a twist! The brands will this year be allowed to present their collections digitally. Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy Photoshoot In Monochromes Flaunting Her Baby Bump Is Delicate, Daring And Breathtakingly Gorgeous.

Now, as the schedule is released, we cannot keep calm anymore. NYFW has always seen celeb-filled front rows, exclusive after-parties and street-style stars peacocking outside of the venues of the show. While this year, the events will be spectator-free, the spirit of fashion will remain the same.

