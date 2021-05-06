Sometimes we have these moments of clarity in our life that bring us to our true calling. They are often referred to as an epiphany - a moment of sudden and striking realization influenced by the Divine. Others have an innate understanding of what they are meant to accomplish in their lives and will do everything in their power to create purpose from their passion. Meet Hector Ortiz, a 20 year old entrepreneur who knew early on exactly where he wanted to focus his hustle and drive, and has found great success to date in building a business from the ground up.

Born and raised in Dallas Texas, Hector began his journey into the workforce very young.

“I worked at a restaurant at 15. I worked the drive through and that’s where I really learned how to talk to people. It really made me step out of my comfort zone at a young age,” says Hector.

Hector was inspired by his father, who owned his own business and showed Hector that there were other opportunities outside of working a 9-5 job. Watching his father be his own boss was a major pull for Hector to find a similar path for himself.

“Working with my dad, seeing the grind and seeing what he could do - being able to work whenever and wherever he wanted, travelling, having people working for him instead of the other way around - that really inspired me to want that for myself, I just wasn’t sure what that would be until this year,” says Hector.

Hector enrolled in Texas State University to study Economics, completing only one year before taking the plunge fully and completely into the world of entrepreneurship. After discontinuing his studies, Hector began the infant stage of his current business called “Wolf Capital Investments”.

“We're digital entrepreneurs. I show people a different way of life - trading in the financial markets to achieve financial security that can buy them back the time they need to do the things they truly care about. So more of the freedom, making the same amount of money if not more - without the 9-5 job,” says Hector.

Hector’s hustler mentality is what has pushed him to achieve great heights both in business and his personal life. He sees everything as an opportunity to learn and grow, whether it is through online research or courses that improve his skills. His be-your-own-boss nature made him try different avenues of business such as selling jerseys online, owning an Airbnb, and running a successful barbershop right from his home!

Today, Hector’s main business Wolf Capital Investments has scaled up to a team of over 600 individuals and is based mainly in Dallas and Kansas City. He believes that it is about teaching someone how to fish, rather than just giving them a fish to eat.

When discussing the ways his business can change the lives of those involved, Hector says:

“I mentor aspiring entrepreneurs on how to go about building their own business, how to invest and overall how to make their money work for them or use this as a vehicle to achieve their goals faster.”

Hector understands that entrepreneurship doesn’t always move in a smooth incline. All businesses go through trials and tribulations but by keeping his eyes on the end goal he is able to work through those obstacles and focus his energy in the right direction.

When asked what his goals are for the future of his business, Hector says:

“To grow and scale this business and reach as many people as possible with this opportunity - then leverage this business to create other ventures and opportunities for people through replication and mentorship.“

The way that Hector has been able to keep a keen focus on scaling his business can be attributed to his strong work ethic, that is displayed in his disciplined daily routine.

“I have live training sessions early in the morning, then I go to the gym. After that I’m working with my team trying to make sure that everyone gets the attention they need to succeed. Entrepreneurship is all day, you know, you're on the clock and you need to keep working,” says Hector.

Hector believes that the pivotal moment in his life was when he made the decision to leave his post-secondary education. He says if he had not done so he wouldn’t be where he is today and his family wouldn’t be thriving the way that they are now.

Hector has wise words to share with anyone that is contemplating taking the plunge into the entrepreneurial lifestyle. Keep reading to share in his best advice!

Take the plunge. “If you want to do it, do it. You never know what your life could look like. If you don't try, you’ll never know.”

There’s nothing wrong with keeping your job in the beginning. “A lot of people when they jump into entrepreneurship, they want to quit their job before seeing real results. Keep your job and let it fund your business in the beginning. Continue to make that residual income until you’ve grown your business enough to replace that income and then some.”

“Let go and let God.” “I'm a firm believer that there's a higher power, watching over us. Things may not always align perfectly for you, but God will never put you in a situation or present an opportunity that you couldn’t handle. To me, it's all about seizing these God-given opportunities in front of you and working hard on the right things, putting your time and energy into the things that are really going to benefit you spiritually, mentally, and physically.”