While the life as a model has long been a coveted one, a model’s humble beginnings are far from glamorous. Though Cinderella stories exist of young girls turned supermodel overnight, up-and-coming model Jeannie Pfeiffer knows that the reality is, if you want to make it as a model, it’s something you have to work for. Currently residing in Miami, she has her sights set on success as she continues to work on expanding her skillset and knowledge as a model in order to generate new and promising opportunities.

And outside of modeling, Pfeiffer works arduously at positioning herself for success even beyond her modeling career. With unexpected interests, an interesting story of her discovery as a model and an unabashed and genuine personality, Pfeiffer is a model for the future with exceptional uniqueness. We recently sat down to discuss her life as a model, her interests and how she stays inspired.

Q: How did you get into modeling?

A: I was discovered in Florence while shopping at an outlet mall. Prior to this interaction, modeling was not something that I had thought much about, but the experience has definitely changed my life. I've been introduced to so many more people and places than I ever thought I'd get the chance to experience.

Q: What do you think are some of the biggest misconceptions about being a model?

A: I think the biggest misconception is that as soon as you get signed to an agency, you will start working right away. That couldn't be further from the truth, it still takes a lot of dedication and development in order to be prepared to book jobs. It is definitely something you have to be prepared to work for. This was the biggest surprise for me, when I signed, I thought that within a couple of months I was going to be on the cover of Vogue (this has yet to happen, but I'm keeping my hopes up).

Q: What upcoming work or project(s) are you looking forward to?

A: I'm looking forward to working on swimwear here in Miami. Swim is not something I've had a lot of experience shooting, and I'm excited for the opportunity to branch out. I think it’s important to take risks and try things that you might not have originally seen yourself doing, so I think this will be a big step for me.

Q: What’s your fitness routine like? Can you share any tips?

A: My fitness routine is mainly cardio. I ran track and cross country in high school, and I've continued to keep up with my running. I typically like to run for about 25 minutes and then do an ab workout. One of my major tips for a good workout routine is stretching, you'd be surprised how much better you feel!

Q: What is your favorite food? Do you cook or prefer to eat out?

A: One of my favorite foods is tuna. At home I like to make a salad with seared tuna, walnuts, dried cranberries and avocado. I will say though, that I prefer to eat out since I don't do much actual cooking! When I go out to eat, I love sushi places. A little tuna sashimi and seaweed salad is a match made in heaven in my opinion.

Q: Outside of modeling, you’re studying to get your degree. Can you tell us what that’s been like for you? Why do you value getting your education?

A: I'm currently getting my degree in human biology. Balancing school and modeling can be difficult, but it’s well worth it! Getting an education is so important to me because it allows me to broaden my horizons and puts me in a position to be successful in more than one aspect of my life. All of my family has also gone to college, so they definitely help push me to make sure I'm doing my best to be well rounded.

Q: What advice would you give to up-and-coming models looking for encouragement or inspiration because they feel like they haven’t gotten enough work yet?

A: I would tell them to keep pushing forward if it’s something they are passionate about. You definitely need to be able to vocalize your wants and needs to your agent, they're there to help you, so ask for it! And don't be afraid to set up some test shoots yourself.

Q: How do you stay motivated and inspired? Who or what encourages you?

A: I think my biggest encouragement is having my friends around. We are all in a similar position, trying to make it in the modeling world while keeping up our grades. It does a lot for personal motivation to see your peers working hard too, so I try to make sure I surround myself with like-minded people.

Q: Where do you find strength when you face adversity? What has helped you feel empowered as a woman throughout your journey in the modeling industry and in life in general?

A: When I face adversity, I find strength in my faith and my family. I was raised Christian, and it is a comfort to me to be able to pray when I am feeling stressed out or upset. My family also does a great job of supporting me, and there is so much that they have helped me with in my life, I know they will always have my back.

What makes me empowered is myself. The definition of "empower" is to give someone the strength and authority to control their own life or rights, and the only person that can really do that for me is me. It took a while to realize this, but once I did, it helped me to be the most confident and self-assured version of myself (of course that's not to say there still aren't times where I feel insecure, but everyone struggles with this!).

Q: Beyond modeling, what are some of your goals and aspirations?

A: Beyond modeling, some of my goals and aspirations include getting my degree in human bio and graduating next year. I also plan to make the most of the next few years in particular by traveling as much as possible and also partaking in volunteer work. A couple of years ago, I spent a month in South Africa volunteering at a daycare and it was an eye-opening experience for me. I'd love to go back and continue this work.

To learn more about Jeannie Pfeiffer, follow her on Instagram or visit her agency profiles for Gossip Models and Miami Elite