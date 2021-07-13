It is a known fact that our life experiences shape us in a way that is unpredictable yet well-grounded. It is something that molds us from the inside out and crafts our futures in such a way that is incomprehensible yet palpable. One such example is that of Mukesh Asopa, a renowned film director best known for his movie Depth of Pyaar and The Taste of Relation. He is but of course a multi-talented individual who has not only marked his name in the entertainment sector but also become a pioneering entrepreneur and owner of Asopa Films, a production house based in Canada. He is also a member of the Prestigious Directors Guild Of Canada (DGC).

To take a glance back to Asopa’s history, he was born and brought up in Calcutta (Now known as Kolkata) along with two brothers. Mukesh Asopa”s parents hail from a town in Rajasthan called Sri Dungargarh, where he spent a substantial amount of time and got a lot of inspiration and memories, which is clearly reflective in his work as a creative director, and well to uncurtain it, it is even the name of his upcoming production.

Soon after his high school graduation in English Medium, Asopa enrolled in the prestigious University of Calcutta, which is amongst the top-rated universities in India. He acquired his degree in 1999, almost half a decade later than his father, who also was an alumnus of this university. Revealing the reason behind him studying at this university, Asopa states that his father insisted on him becoming a valued member of The University of Calcutta, precisely because of its merit and also the amount of exposure he would receive, which is absolutely true and even visible in Asopa’s award-winning work. As the oldest university of Bengal and India, it attracted students from diverse walks of life, including scientists, engineers, world leaders, and Nobel laureates and teachers.

Asopa is a production of such a vast powerhouse of talent that has seen multiple prolific people to their successes and well, to be honest, Asopa too. Some of the renowned people who graduated from the University of Calcutta including the only Indian Oscar Winner Satyajit Ray, composer of the national song of India, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Nobel Prize Winner Rabindranath Tagore, Ronald Ross, C.V. Raman, Amaratya Sen and others. Bollywood personalities like Mithun Chakraborty, Utpal Dutt, Rituparna Sengupta, Manna Dey, Sachin Dev Burman, Bhupen Hazarika, Kumar Sanu etc. Well known Industrialists who are the Alumini of the University includes Harsh Goenka, Jagmohan Dalmia, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Rama Prasad Goenka, Dilip Sanghvi, Sanjiv Goenka, Vinay Maloo and others. Being a part of such a legacy is something that is tough to behold, but Asopa, in his capacity, has reached a point where he has come to par with these world-renowned people. Later, Asopa completed his Post Graduation in Business Management from ICFAI and also a Certification from CMA London, which ultimately led him to pursue his dream and enroll in a film course in New Delhi.

With utmost diligence and hard work, Asopa has surely come a long way, from being a regular student in a University to spearheading as a leading film director and entrepreneur in the highly competitive entertainment industry. The latest movies by Asopa can be watched on Amazon prime and all movies are also available to watch on the Official website of Asopa Films.