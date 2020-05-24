Anmol Gugnani is an Emerging Fitness Model

Anmol Gugnani

Anmol Gugnani an Indian fitness model aspires to emerge out as one of the best fitness influencers. The 22-year-old Capricorn Model, born on 05 January was raised in Delhi, India. Being a Punjabi jatt, his roots belongs to Rohtak Haryana. Coming from a business class family he very wells understands the importance and strategies to expand and grow in the business world.

Learning a lot from his father, Harish Gugnani who taught him about the basic foundations of any business gave rise to his entrepreneurial spirit. Anmol did his schooling from S R D A V Public School Delhi and completed his graduation from the College of Vocational Studies of the Delhi University.

Anmol started his fitness career in the year 2017 and it has been his only love since. He pitched in various fitness events and was also charming his way around the opening events of gyms and other diet food cafes in Delhi and Haryana. He is a fitness enthusiast and never compromises on his work out. A healthy diet and healthy relationships with friends and family is all that he cares about. Anmol is currently single and is very close to family and especially with grandfather. He is now a professional Blogger also and works for the brand proposition.

By profession, he is a Son who wants to pursue his carrier as a fitness model and influencer. The fitness influencer aspires to become the one-stop destination for other fitness enthusiasts. Currently he is focusing to build his modeling career in the Indian fitness Industry and give new heights to it. Following the footsteps of the prodigy's, Vidhya Jamal, Salman khan, Anmol is all set and geared up to create his own identity.