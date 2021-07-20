AR and VR technology are becoming the two important innovation factors that promote technological progress. AR glasses give users a real-world perspective to view AR content, while VR headset users can get an immersive sensory experience. At the same time, the development of AR/VR technology has also brought a series of brand-new opportunities to advertising and marketing. This is the entry point for Facebook to release this new report.

1. Overview of Facebook Market Report

A few days ago, Facebook released a new 28-page report, which covers the development method of AR/VR and its development trends including consumer interest, future applications, and practicality. In the beginning, Facebook stated the key elements to promote the next stage of AR/VR development and the key development direction of each element. Then it compared the technological evolution history of AR/VR and the mobile Internet era, and finally made a prediction that in the near future, the influence and use-value of AR/VR in people's daily life will become more profound.

Facebook data shows that the search volume growth of AR/VR in emerging markets is almost twice that of mature markets, which once again proves the potential market of AR/VR. According to development trends, a more immersive technology platform will be the key to future market growth. With the help of AR/VR technology, major companies will be able to establish new connections with consumers, so as to find out business opportunities and promote business growth.

In fact, Facebook stated that 75% of business owners hope to adopt AR/VR technology in the next two years, and the global AR/VR market spending will increase by 6 times. Besides, the adoption rate of AR/VR users is also rising. As consumers gradually turn to e-commerce and online shopping, people's demand for AR content is very strong. AR/VR immersive solutions can significantly reduce the gap between consumer online shopping and offline physical shopping. At present, more and more users regard AR/VR tools as an important way to discover products and obtain brand services.

2. The re-emergence of the AR/VR market

From 2015 to 2016, AR/VR became a hot topic and became a hot spot in electronic consumption. However, in the actual experience, the shortcomings of dizziness, large size, and high price made the popularity of VR products continue to decrease for the next two years. After four years, with the continuous advancement of chips, display technology, communication means, algorithms, and other technologies, as well as the introduction of cost-effective products, AR/VR has become a hot topic again. Coupled with the arrival of 5G, AR/VR has become the most anticipated application scenario.

From the core point of view conveyed in the report on the future opportunities of the AR/VR market released by Facebook, consumers have gradually turned to AR shopping options in e-commerce and online shopping. Previously, relevant agencies conducted in-depth investigations on the global consumer AR market in 2021, and now consumers like more immersive online shopping platforms. As big companies such as Facebook and Apple continue to invest in AR/VR tools, the future of AR glasses for consumers is also anticipated. Consumers like virtual experiences more and more, and brands can use AR/VR to enhance the interaction with consumers, and then achieve marketing promotion. At present, virtual shopping is already affecting people's shopping process. More than 100 million consumers have indicated that they have used AR/VR to shop in online and offline stores.

3. AR shopping reshapes the market

According to the current growth trend of AR applications, relevant institutions are more optimistic about the AR market and boldly predicted that AR will be more influential in the next few years. This perspective coincides with the opinion in the Facebook report, that is, the more immersive technology platform will be the key to future market growth. At present, AR has been applied to scenarios such as e-commerce, search, and mobile terminals, and AR is gradually approaching popularization. 50% of AR users think that AR content is common enough, and 76% of respondents hope to use AR as a practical daily tool for universal use. In addition, 3 out of 4 respondents think AR is useful for them. In other words, most people think that AR is a practical tool.

Nowadays, AR has entered an inflection point. At this critical point, consumers have shown positive feedback on AR. At the same time, there are still broad opportunities in the AR market. The number of trials of AR products this year is three times that of previous users. Many consumers interact with products through AR, and then use AR previews to help online shopping. This trend will continue, which will not only enhance consumer confidence in buying, but also enhance the relationship between brands and users. Sales personnel and brands can look forward to the complete AR ecosystem that will emerge next. Experienced designers and operators will work with content platforms to reshape the consumer experience through AR. AR shopping will solve the sales promotion problems that have plagued brands for decades, and AR shopping will bring endless creative possibilities. The vice president of a department of the international brand Gucci said that the conversion rate of AR advertising is very high, so Gucci will double its investment in AR content development to drive the e-commerce business sector.

4. WIMI's AR shopping experience is worth looking forward to

AR shopping is a brand-new consumer experience, which cannot be ignored. Companies that accept this change will seize the opportunities of the future market. In the face of the continuous development of AR, WIMI will also become one of the important roles in the AR shopping market in the future. Relying on its leading original technical strength, WIMI further uses "AI+AR" to support other industries, such as advertising, entertainment, e-commerce, etc. Moreover, this also brings new impetus to many practitioners and partners to jointly promote the innovation and development of holographic AR advertising and entertainment e-commerce and applications.

It is reported that WIMI Hologram Cloud was established in 2015 and has been successfully listed after 5 years. It has grown into one of leading holographic cloud-integrated technology solution providers. WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

WIMI has established a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, a holographic content production and storage system, and a holographic commercialization system. The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, and cloud computing to provide customers with AR-based holographic services and products. Products mainly include holographic AR advertising services, holographic AR shopping services, and holographic AR entertainment products.

In the past, advertising affected personal lives in order to get attention, but now, brands can provide consumers with interactive customized advertising content through AR. AR's ability to attract consumers' attention is twice the visual appeal of traditional advertising, and it is more impressive and can obtain more positive feedback from consumers. Therefore, WIMI is mainly positioned in the holographic AR e-commerce scene application to solve the two industry bottlenecks in the current e-commerce industry.

With a 2D display, consumers cannot directly put the products they need to buy into a space to experience a scene-oriented effect. WIMI assists the e-commerce platform to implement 3D display and AR product shopping, put the purchased products directly into the use scene, and provide customers with technical support to realize three seconds to scan and generate user "avatars". Users can see the try-on effect of clothing without changing the clothes themselves, allowing buyers to see the effect directly, realizing a "what you see is what you get" AR shopping experience. Meanwhile, through the accumulation and upgrading of data, WIMI can obtain some data of users, such as body shape, consumption, and behavior, understand user preferences, provide "tailor-made" merchandise and service content, subvert the current traditional shopping model of e-commerce, and is widely welcomed by the market.

There are a variety of Internet e-commerce products, and the different scenes of the product use are displayed in AR, which accurately conveys the positioning of the product and accurately aims at the user group. WIMI's virtual engine+ S type Kit tracking rocker demonstrates the product functions through the Viz r tAR system, and realizes the AR effect in the real scene, so that the audience can clearly understand the function and use the product. Consumers are optimistic about the practicality of AR shopping, and 41% of respondents said they are more willing to consider brands that launch AR content. In addition, 56% of consumers agree that AR makes them more trusted online shopping, and more than half of the respondents prefer to use AR to view products and simulate online trials.

With the landing of the 5G network, its ultra-low latency can bring surprises to AR. Through the combination of 5G and AR to realize remote communication and data transmission, users can get more product information on the online shopping platform faster. Under the 5G network, the 5G holographic application market will also usher in an explosion, and AR is expected to be applied to more business scenarios.

More and more personal smart terminals will have AR functions, and the application scenarios of AR in the future will not only stop at shopping, but will have a wider application space. With the support of 5G, AR will penetrate into all aspects of people's lives, including food, drink, housing, and transportation. In the future, practicality will continue to be the driving force of future AR applications. WIMI is optimistic about many AR practical scenarios, including medical rehabilitation, car navigation, film and television variety shows, education and learning, etc., by then AR use will become more popular.

