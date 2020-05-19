Best Eidi Ideas For Eid Al-Fitr 2020: From Online Eidi Money to Digital Gift Cards, Here Are Ways You Can Celebrate Eid with Your Loved Ones

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Gifts (Photo Credits: File Image)

The holy month of Ramzaan is almost coming to its conclusion and the tentatives date of Eid al-Fitr is said to be May 24 25. While the exact day would be determined on Chand Raat, when moon sighting is attempted, have you yet decided how are you going to give as Eidi gifts to your loved ones? This year Eid gatherings will not happen due to COVID-19 pandemic which means Eid Mubarak hugs will have to be virtual and gifts have to be digital. To curb the spread of coronavirus it is important that people do not exchange tangible gifts. However, that doesn't mean the spirits have to be any low! There are ways you can use the internet to bring a smile on the faces of your loved ones. Let's explore some options! Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos).

Online Gift Card: Buy an online gift card for the people who mean a lot for you. They can choose what they want to buy. Keep the purchase window for at least a year so that they can even buy it once the pandemic is over.

Online Eidi: Send money online! The easiest way to send Eidi has to be digital transfer methods like Google Pay and PayTM. If you think you want to go tradition and give money as Eidi, use digital interfaces.

Homemade Items: If you are staying with people you want to give Eidi, you can gift them something you made with your own hands. Nothing can be more special than that.

On Eid, a feast is prepared, usually consisting of delicious biryani, sewaiyaan and Shahi Tukda amongst various other delicacies. While you are at home, come together with your family to prepare different food items and have a small party at home with the people you have are at home with during lockdown.