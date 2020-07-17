The Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Camilla, otherwise known as Camilla Parker Bowles, will celebrate her 73rd birthday today, July 17, 2020. A member of the British royal family, Princess Camilla have always been a working royal. She is a down-to-earth country girl who has won hearts of the British people with her natural and genuine demeanour, just as she did to her husband, Prince Charles, with whom she is married for about 25 years now. Camilla is the eldest child of Major Bruce Shand, who was an officer in the British Army and his wife Rosalind Cubitt, the daughter of Roland Cubitt, 3rd Baron Ashcombe. Yes, she was born into an upper-class family, but Camilla is known for her humble nature. To celebrate Princess Camilla’s 73rd birthday, here we bring you seven interesting facts about her, you may not have known.

1. Princess Camilla was given the title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall as a wedding gift from the Queen.

2. According to reports, it was because Princess Diana is so closely associated with the title, ‘The Princess of Wales,’ Princess Camilla chose not to use the title. But her actual title is: Her Royal Highness The Princess Charles Philip Arthur George, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Chester, Countess of Carrick, Baroness of Renfrew, Lady of the Isles, Princess of Scotland, Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. So, she is technically the Princess of Wales.

3. Her engagement ring has a historical significance. Did you know that? Camilla Parker Bowles’ engagement ring has a five-carat emerald cut diamond in the centre and three diamond baguettes on each side with a gold band. The ring is stunning, and it has a historical significance too. Her ring once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, Prince Charles’ grandmother. Prince Charles Goes for ‘Namaste’ Instead of Handshake Amid Coronavirus Scare.

4. Princess Camilla has contributed in a lot to charity. Ever since she married the Prince of Wales in 2005, she has become a patron or president of reportedly more than 90 charities.

5. When accompanied by her husband, Camilla is the second-highest-ranking woman in England after the Queen.

6. To honour, Camilla’s joining in the royal family, a new rose was named the Duchess of Cornwall in 2005.

7. Duchess Camilla is famously known as down to earth and for providing a touch of humour. She is often spotted laughing with other members of the family, while attending royal engagements. Great candid moments! Camilla Parker Bowles’ Wink Leaves Internet in Splits.

These are some interesting facts about the Duchess of Cornwall, not many of us may have known, and all of them proves how she won over the British people as well as the royal family after a rocky start. We wish Duchess Camilla, a very Happy Birthday!

