The globally recognised icon and American singer, Beyonce was born today on 4 September and raised in Houston. The 39-year-old diva was born in the year 1981. After being the lead singer in the R&B group Destiny’s Child at the age of nine, she launched a highly successful solo career. Beyonce Birthday: Make Some Noise for The Queen of Sass and Style (View Pics).

Starting with the solo album Dangerously in Love in the year 2003, Beyonce has an amazing collection of songs in her name like Irreplaceable, Single Ladies, Nuclear and many more. Along with the songs, the great artist has given out some very strong quotes as well. On her 40th birthday, let’s have a look on the short and crisp quotes written by her. Beyoncé Creates History Once Again, Becomes the First Black Woman To Wear the Iconic Tiffany Diamond.

I felt like it was time to set up my future, so I set a goal. My goal was independence. When I’m not feeling my best, I ask myself, ‘what are you gonna do about it?’ I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me. I can never be safe; I always try and go against the grain. As soon as I accomplish on thing, I just set a higher goal. That’s how I’ve gotten to where I am. I know I’m stronger in the songs than I really am. Sometimes I need to hear it myself. We all need to hear those empowering songs to remind us. I’m over being a pop star. I don’t wanna be a hot girl. I wanna be iconic. And I feel like I have accomplished a lot. I feel like I am highly respected, which is more important than any award or any amount of records. And I feel like there comes a point when being a pop star is not enough. I’m learning how to drown out in the constant noise that is such an inseperable part of my life. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world. I truly believe that women should be financially independent from their men. And let’s face it, money men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define value. They define what’s sexy. And men define what’s feminine. It’s ridiculous.

The great singer, songwriter and actress has not just been famous in the glamour world, but also with her strong and bold quotes about feminism, workaholic and independent women. All you ladies, celebrate the hot icon’s birthday with her amazing bold quotes. Happy birthday Beyonce Knowles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).