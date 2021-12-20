Christmas preparations are in full swing. After decorating the house and shopping for gifts, the biggest task is to deck yourself. Right from Santa eye-makeup to X-mas tree nail art, you can give yourself an offbeat look on Christmas day. Come winter, and you find yourself already preparing for Christmas and if you wish to look fun yet pretty on Christmas amid the chilly season, we have your back with some amazing tips. Let us tell you how you can become the spotlight of your Christmas party:

Red Lips

Add a red Santa Claus-y touch to your makeup to go to the Christmas party. You can apply red gloss on the lips or go for a matte bright red liquid lipstick. Christmas 2021 Nail Art Ideas and Tutorials: From Candy Cane to Christmas Tree, Groom Your Hands With These Latest Nail Colours and Designs.

Nails

If you want to try something different on Christmas, then deck up your nails with creative art. You can choose a Christmas theme in nail art, such as one with a X-mas tree.

Red. Red. Red.

Give a red touch to the jewelry, dress and makeup for Christmas celebrations. Highlight cheeks with red blusher. Apply red gloss on the lips. Apply red gloss on the lips and even your eye makeup. Christmas Eye Makeup: From X-Mas Tree Eyelashes To Holiday-Themed Eyeshadow and Brows, Check Out The Popular Beauty Trends.

Base Makeup

Create a base on the face with serum oil since it is winters to beat excessive dryness. Next, you must apply a primer on the face and cover the scars and blemishes of the face with cream- based concealer. After that use foundation on the face and neck as well.

Christmas-Themed Eye-Makeup

Santa-inspired, Christmas star, angels, candy cane and even elves themed eye-makeup might look tricky at first but you can achieve it with the help of video below.

Remember to keep a theme in mind first in makeup. If you do not wish to follow a theme, then go with makeup that focuses primarily on Christmas colours such as red and green.

