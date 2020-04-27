Conquering the Music Industry With Justin Townsend Aka Big Smokey!

Justin Townsend Aka Big Smokey (Photo Credits: File Image)

Many industries today are hard to break into. From food to fashion to manufacturing, there’s competition everywhere. One industry that’s particularly difficult to tap into is the entertainment industry. Yet, despite the difficulty, entrepreneur, and entertainer Justin Townsend has been able to break into the scene with his company Big Smokey Productions.

Justin has developed an impressive network in the industry through his years being an event host at shows and festivals. Given the opportunity though the marketing company California Finest and High Times Magazine, Justin acted as an MC, hyping up crowds of over 30,000 and working alongside household named artists, such as 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and the late Juice WRLD to name a few.

After building relationships with big-name artists, celebrities, and entrepreneurs in the industry, Justin is using his impressive network to gain an edge over other independent labels. With his connections and resources, Justin is able to provide his artists with features from major artists and expose them to big figures in the industry. Justin himself has a major platform on social media, which trickles down to his brand and the artists he manages.

Justin is proud of being self-made, and he takes advantage of his creative freedom and independence to shape his companies in a way that allows for creative marketing tactics. He uses his Big Smokey legacy to push organic traffic to his businesses and talent. Justin even has plans to start creating custom content for social media and eventually television. This would become a powerful tool for marketing not only himself but the artists he manages as well.

Justin says Big Smokey Productions and his Big Smokey Empire will be his main focus in the coming years. He runs a radio show and podcast, which he hopes to develop further in the coming months. He also hopes to find and recruit new, young talent to help grow the empire and give them a chance to provide for their families.

