Cool Eidi Ideas For Eid Al-Fitr 2020: From Online Eidi Transfer & Digital Gift Cards to Donating For COVID-19 Relief Fund and Feeding the Poor, Here Are Ways You Can Celebrate Eid The Best Way This Year

Eidi Gifts (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eid Mubarak! As the holy month of Ramzaan comes to its conclusion with tentatives date of Eid al-Fitr said to be May 24 25, we cannot keep calm for Eid. The exact day is determined on Chand Raat, when moon sighting is attempted. Meanwhile, you can decide the Eidi gifts! This year Eid gatherings will not happen due to COVID-19 pandemic which means Eid Mubarak hugs will have to be virtual and gifts have to be digital. However, who exactly deserves eidi from you this year? The people in need. Yes, a lot of people are struggling this year due to the pandemic.

While many are stranded on their way home, some are struggling with the infection why not use your eidi money to help them? To curb the spread of coronavirus it is important that people do not exchange tangible gifts this year. However, that doesn't mean the spirits have to be any low! There are ways you can use the internet to bring a smile on the faces of your loved ones. Let's explore some options! Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos).

Online Gift Card: Buy an online gift card for the people who mean a lot for you. They can choose what they want to buy. Keep the purchase window for at least a year so that they can even buy it once the pandemic is over.

Donate For COVID-19 Relief Fund: Help the people in need by donating for the COVID-19 relief fund. You can use the digital medium to lend financial support to these people who need eidi the most.

Online Eidi: Send money online! The easiest way to send Eidi has to be digital transfer methods like Google Pay and PayTM. If you think you want to go tradition and give money as Eidi, use digital interfaces.

Feeding the Poor: You can feed the poor on Eid. You will anyway have a lot of food made at home, why not give some to the people who actually need it?

Homemade Items: If you are staying with people you want to give Eidi, you can gift them something you made with your own hands. Nothing can be more special than that.

On Eid, a feast is prepared, usually consisting of delicious biryani, sewaiyaan and Shahi Tukda amongst various other delicacies. While you are at home, come together with your family to prepare different food items and have a small party at home with the people you have are at home with during lockdown.