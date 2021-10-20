If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that health and wellness should be our utmost priority and we should all take some time out of our schedules to work on staying fit, both physically and mentally.

Canada based fitness expert Dan Martin Paul shares this same ideology and has been following it for over a decade now while also teaching others to live a healthier and fitter lifestyle.

Dan is one of the most renowned fitness experts in Canada and is also an entrepreneur. He founded and owns the athleisure brand ‘DMP Fitness’ which makes stylish and comfortable clothing that one can wear to the gym or even casually.

Recently, the brand underwent a design overhaul and Dan released the new logo of DMP Fitness. The logo has been loved by the brand’s customers and Dan has personally ensured that his core ideology of #AlwaysReadyForIt is represented in the brand’s logo. The fitness expert has big plans for the brand in the upcoming year as it has started gaining global popularity.

Dan himself has had a massive transformation journey. From being a skinny kid at 18 years old to having a defined and sculpted body, Dan has come a long way and now helps numerous others achieve their body goals while helping them build a stronger mindset so they are prepared for anything that comes their way.

The fitness expert has been in the industry for well over a decade and has helped countless people turn their lives around. He even has a huge popularity on social media and often shares workout videos and health tips as well.