Dr Abhineet Gupta, aka Dr Bollywood, was invited along with TV actor Manish Bishla and Mr India 2021 Rohit saxena to support the young talent of Bundelkhand and encourage the youth in fashion and modelling.

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we would come to know how the youth of our country have been changing the game across different industries and fields. They do not fear taking risks and believe in giving it their all in whatever they choose to do. The fashion and modelling world has so far welcomed many such talents who have gone ahead in creating a unique name for themselves. A grand fashion week at Sagar's Ravindra Bhavan, Madhya Pradesh, was organised to take a step forward and create newer opportunities for the youth in fashion and modelling. This grand fashion week was the idea of Shashank Tripathi, director Aditya Raj Badoniya and the team of SS Group, with the aim to explore umpteen numbers of opportunities and possibilities to give talent in the fashion and modelling field for the youth of Bundelkhand region, where the country's many famous fashion icons and models participated.

The one of a kind Bundelkhand Fashion Week 2021, held for the very first time in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, was graced by none other than Dr Abhineet Gupta, aka Dr Bollywood, Mr india 2021 Rohit Saxena, TV actor Manish Bishla and also Mrs Nisha Singh Mrs India South. Dr Abhineet Gupta is a well-known name across Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country for his excellence as an Aesthetic Physician & Surgeon and also as a Cosmetologist and Trichologist, having many celebrities as his patients. Apart from being a doctor, Dr Abhineet Gupta has turned into an influencer and creator as well, who has garnered much attention through his YouTube channel.

The Bundelkhand Fashion Week 2021 had in attendance youth from various cities of Sagar, Bhopal, Indore, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Rewa, Bina and Bundelkhand region, which made them more aware of fashion and modelling. Aditya Raj Badoniya, the show's director, thanked Dr Abhineet Gupta for gracing the event as the Chief Guest and taking out the time to support and encourage the youth of India. They showed the desire to work with Dr Abhineet Gupta even in the future and are already excited about the same.