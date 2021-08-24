Peter Servidio, prolific author of The Chimera Project and Without Conscience, recently released his latest novel, Earth has Fallen: Return from Darkness, the riveting first installment of his post-apocalyptic series. Servidio seamlessly blends history, the wondrous, and the science of war in this haunting speculative work.

Earth has Fallen chronicles the aftermath of World War III, a conflict that plunged the planet into nuclear winter. Despite predictions that it would last for no more than a decade, fifty years have passed with no end in sight. The few who survived the initial devastation have moved underground to scrape out a life in once-abandoned mines and bunkers. The hopeful venture to the surface to scavenge and search for signs of a healing Earth. But out in the wastes, the Ash Walkers have adapted to a new kind of world, one characterized by violence and the hunt for human flesh. Will humanity ever see the sun again? Only time will tell.

Fans of Frank Herbert and Stephen King’s The Stand will appreciate Servidio’s masterful worldbuilding and attention to detail. By addressing the war and subsequent fallout in a realistic way, Earth has Fallen demonstrates the starkness of real-world nuclear possibilities without detracting from more fantastical elements like the Ash Walkers.

Describing Servidio’s writing as “crisp,” reviewers applaud the author’s ability to create an immersive experience. With relatable characters and an engaging narrative style, Earth has Fallen is a memorable beginning to the series.

Peter Servidio is an author and professor with a passion for storytelling. After graduating from St. Thomas University with a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Management in 2018, he has written over a dozen novels, short stories, and nonfiction works. Servidio lives in New England with his wife and children. Visit him on Twitter @ServidioPeter or on Amazon at amazon.com/author/peter.servidio.

Earth has Fallen: Return from Darkness is available for purchase on Amazon or wherever books are sold. Sequels are currently in development. Book 2 of the series, Earth has Fallen: Conflict Rising, will be released around November 2021 and Book 3, Earth has Fallen: Return to the Surface, will be released around March 2022.