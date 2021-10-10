The 25-year-old has proved his excellence in the world of arts and entertainment and motivated other budding talents as well.

It is wondrous to learn about all those people, especially individuals from the younger brigade, who showcase top-notch passion, determination and resilience when it comes to doing something great in their respective careers. Learning more about them and their journeys only go ahead in instilling more positivity, hope and motivation in others, ultimately inspiring many other up-and-coming talents of the world. Doing exactly that in the world of art and entertainment is yet another young talent named Muzafar Ahmed Bhat, known in the industry as Artist The Muzafar. Why do people call him that, you ask? Because this youngster has truly shown what being an artist is all about and how individuals can work around their innate skills to become the artist they desire to be.

Artist The Muzafar is one of those rare gems in the entertainment niche who has stunned people with his unique talents, all of which strongly ooze his passion for art and all things creative. Not in one, but he has made a name for himself across creative and artistic niches like modelling, sketching, tattooing, painting, graphic designing, editing and filmmaking. Little did he know that the dreams he lived with as a kid would someday become his reality and give him immense success with his skills and talents in the industry. Artist The Muzafar, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir today, is growing and how across these niches, earning tremendous momentum and recognition in Pollywood and Bollywood.

Artist, The Muzafar confesses how he faced the odds, not getting enough support from family and others, but the love he felt for art made him realize his true purpose in life. Hence, he kept moving on his path anyway. Soon, he will be seen working as an Assistant Art Director & Editor for a yet to be released film "Jodi" with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh and has many other projects coming up in Pollywood and Bollywood, which he is looking forward to.

His impeccable work of art is displayed on his social media, where he has already earned around 135K followers. However, what has caught more attention is that Artist The Muzafar also owns his music label called "Mavi Recordz", which promises to provide a great platform to great and talented artists, especially new talents.

To be able to achieve so much as a true-blue artist, owner of a music label and a versatile talent at only 25 years is commendable, still Artist The Muzafar desires to do more and be more.