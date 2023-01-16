Red sarees are a staple in every woman's wardrobe, and if the attire belongs to the house of Torani, it becomes even more special. Torani as a brand, today, is synonymous with rich designs, loud prints and vibrant hues. Earlier we had actresses like Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty giving their nod of approval to their designs. And today we are here to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Shriya Saran fight a fashion war with their similar Torani designs! Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Keerthy Suresh Who Nailed Her Falguni & Shane Peacock Saree Better?

Let's discuss Cirkus beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez first. The Sri Lankan beauty picked this stunning six yards with a lace border attached to its pallu. Needless to say, she looked delightful in her choice of attire. She completed her look further with her blushed cheeks, red lips, well-defined brows, and winged eyeliner.

Shriya Saran v/s Jacqueline Fernandez

Shriya Saran and Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next in line, we have Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran who picked the exact same saree for one of her promotional events. Saran, however, went a bit more traditional with her look for the day. She accessorised her saree with a pair of statement earrings and eventually rounded off her look with highlighted cheeks, light pink lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a sleek bun. Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Winget or Rubina Dilaik, Who Nailed This Blue Printed Co-ord Set Better?

Now that we have elaborated on their looks, who do you think nailed it better? Was it Shriya or Jacqueline? Drop your views on Twitter or choose the desired option from the box below.

