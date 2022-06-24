Kiara Advani may have started a bit late in Bollywood but she's finally on the right track. Thanks to Karan Joha's Lust Stories, which put her in the limelight and gave her the attention that she deserved. And post its release, there was no looking back for her. She went on to sign some meaty projects including Kabir Singh, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While her career got the much-needed push, Kiara also evolved into a budding fashionista over the years. She went on to grab some brownie points from fashion critics and her avatars continued getting more glamorous with each passing day. JugJugg Jeeyo Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Spells Magic While Anil Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor Are True Stars Of This Fun-filled Dharma 'Homecoming' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kiara's promotional style file has been in sync with the millennial fashion. She dresses to impress and her choices instantly strike a chord with all of us. From classic sharara sets to mini dresses, Kiara loves to explore different silhouettes that suit her tall and lean frame. In fact, Kiara's red carpet appearances have been so powerful and jaw-dropping off late. From sequinned dresses to pantsuits, she deserves the tag of being the most glamorous girl on the block and there's no one who comes even remotely close to her. Don't believe us? Check out some of her pictures and we'll talk! Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez, Whose White Ridhima Bhasin Outfit Did You Like More?

In House of CB

In Alina Anwar

In Dhruv Kapoor

In Saaksha & Kinni

In Atsu

Coming to her professional front, while Kiara is still riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, her recent release, Jugjugg Jeeyo is also getting warm reactions from critics and viewers alike. A family entertainer backed by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor along with Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.

