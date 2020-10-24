She goes on to dish out perennially easy, effervescent styles that give a big shout out to the homegrown labels. The Lucknow girl courted recognition with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha thereon adding some interesting character portrayals on the silver screen and digital platform. A lone quality that separates her from her peers is unconventional and a firm refusal to be typecast in the regular run of the mill roles. Perhaps this same thriving vibe sees her ring in an atypical fashion sense, going for street style chic moments that are affordable yet so chic. Her smart choices are worth a reckon. A recent testament to this sensibility was when she posed wearing a pair of denim shorts with a pink knitted relaxed fit top. Her colour blocked flats from Yellow Soles worth Rs.839 was what caught our attention. Modest styles with an affable charm is how Aahana rolls!

Sarees, ethnic dresses, neo-ethnic ensembles and chic western gowns with oodles of minimalism dominate Aahana's fashion arsenal. An accompanying befitting and subtle beauty game accompanies all of Aahana's styles. She keeps the social media feeds abuzz with her travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans. Here's a closer look at her thrifty style moment. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra - Thrifty Chic

A pink knitted top worn on one shoulder was teamed up with a pair of denim shorts. A pair of trendy slip-on in pastel pink and contrasting hues by Yellow Hues worth Rs.839 along with subtle makeup and a high ponytail completed her look. Aahana Kumra Is Dressy Chic, Enjoying the Breeze and Having Us Hooked!

Aahana Kumra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aahana was last seen in Khuda Haafiz, an action thriller film sharing screen space with Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor and Shiv Panditt set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

